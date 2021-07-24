Boris Johnson let the country down by breaking his promise to fix social care, say MPs and charities

Boris Johnson has been accused of letting the country down by breaking the promise he made exactly two years ago to fix Britain’s broken welfare system.

On the second anniversary of his arrival in Downing Street, charities and opposition parties pledged to ensure that the Prime Minister does not forget his promise.

In his first speech after becoming Prime Minister on July 24, 2019, Mr Johnson told the nation: We will address the social services crisis once and for all with a clear plan that we have prepared.

No such plan has yet been released, and there was disappointment this week when his government rejected the possibility of presenting proposals to increase funding for the social protection system.

According to Age UK, some 1.4 million requests for elderly care have been rejected by local authorities in England since Mr Johnson’s historic engagement two years ago.

Ahead of the anniversary of the Prime Minister’s speech, Age UK officials delivered a letter to Downing Street urging him to honor his promise.

The charity, which analyzed data from NHS Digital, said the 1.4 million requests for care equate to nearly 14,000 people aged 65 and over each week not receiving the life support they need. need.

In 24% of these cases, the local council found that they did not meet the eligibility criteria for social assistance, and in 26% they were referred to other services after being found ineligible, a declared Age UK.

Caroline Abrahams, Charity Director of Age UK, said she and other charities would work hard to make sure the government does not forget the commitment it has made.

The Director of Age UK said: After all the recent media stories suggesting that the government wanted to make an announcement on its social protection proposals before recess, it is very disappointing to have been disappointed again.

Ms Abrahams added: The fact that we are all now quite used to being led down the garden path does not facilitate this latest disappointment. These constant government delays come at a cost.

Martin Green, Managing Director of Care England, said he was disappointed with the delay and urged the government to prioritize reforms when Parliament returns after the recess.

He said people working in the sector were exhausted by the additional demands of the pandemic. It is probably the most serious it has been in many years. That is why we need a social protection plan that will refresh people and give them some confidence in the future, Mr Green said.

LizKendall, Labor shadow minister for social affairs, said: After more than a decade in office and two years after the Prime Minister made a clear promise on the steps of Downing Street, we are still no closer to see a plan to solve the social crisis worry about.

Every day the government delays plans to resolve the social services crisis is another day staff do not get the pay and training they deserve, another day thousands of people are left without help. base that they need.

Care funding proposals were generally expected to be presented before the summer, but the three main players who would be involved in the decision, Mr Johnson, Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid s ‘all isolate.

Mr Johnson and Mr Sunak have reportedly been on the verge of agreeing on a plan to reform social protection by increasing national insurance by 1%, but some ministers have made it clear that they are unhappy with the prospect of ‘higher taxes.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng referred to the Conservative manifesto’s pledge not to increase national insurance premiums, saying: I don’t see how we could do it.

Minister rejects increase in national insurance to finance rescue of social services

The Resolution Foundation condemned the idea of ​​national insurance as a terrible way to raise the necessary funds.

The think tank argued that this would mean increasing taxes on working-age youth, few of whom have the funds to buy a home, to ensure that older people are not forced to sell their homes to pay taxes. care.

Liberian MP Munira Wilson, party spokesperson for health and social services, said The independent it was high time the Prime Minister fulfilled his promise.

Referring to reports that an increase in national insurance was being considered, she said: After two full years, the only part of Boris Johnson’s clear welfare plan that we know of is that his plan to pay for it will affect the weakest and the youngest, just the ones who struggle the most.

Ms Wilson added: People who have worked hard and paid taxes their entire lives deserve high quality social care if they need it. Liberal Democrats call for an appropriate, multi-party solution to social protection.

The Alzheimer’s Society said it was frustrated the social service reform announcements weren’t made before the parliamentary recess.

James White, head of public affairs, said that while dementia is not yet curable, the healthcare system is. However, the social care system is funded, its reform must be carried out, with an appropriate investment in the sector.

A government spokesperson said no decision had been taken on the issue, only promising that a plan would be made before the end of the year.