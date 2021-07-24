UN Security Council condemns Turkish leader’s position on Cyprus (statement)





United Nations (United States) (AFP) The UN Security Council on Friday condemned Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s appeal for two states in Cyprus and a decision to reopen a seaside resort emptied of Greek Cypriots, calling for a “just” settlement with a united country in part of a “bizonal” federation, diplomats said. . “The Security Council condemns the announcement made in Cyprus by the Turkish and Turkish Cypriot leaders,” said the statement, obtained by AFP and which diplomats said was accepted and would be formally adopted later today. “The Security Council expresses its deep regret over these unilateral actions which go against its previous resolutions and declarations. Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkey invaded it in response to a failed coup staged by the then military junta in Athens that aimed to unite the island with Greece. The country, a member of the European Union now dominated by the Greek Cypriots, and the United Nations both seek a “bi-horizontal” federation of two regional administrations united in one nation. On a trip to divided northern Nicosia on Tuesday, Erdogan said that half a century of UN efforts had failed and that there should be “two peoples and two states with equal status.” The United States has expressed concern that his remarks would have a “chilling effect” on UN efforts for a solution in Cyprus. In its statement, the UN Security Council reaffirmed its “commitment to a lasting, comprehensive and just settlement in accordance with the wishes of the Cypriot people and based on a bi-communal and bi-horizontal federation with political equality”. Turkey alone recognizes the self-proclaimed Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. Despite the lack of a solution, the island is largely at peace. Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, an ally of Ersin Tatar, also announced on Tuesday a new step in the opening of Varosha, once the first seaside resort on the Mediterranean island but from which the Greek Cypriot population fled with the invasion of 1974. Tatar said a first 3.5% of Varosha, whose abandoned skyscrapers are under Turkish military control, would be removed from its military status. “The Security Council calls for the immediate cancellation of this course of action and the cancellation of all measures taken on Varosha since October 2020,” the statement said. “The Security Council stresses the importance of full respect and implementation of its resolutions, including the transfer of Varosha to the UN administration. The council was due to adopt the statement on Wednesday, but it was delayed as diplomats debated the toughening of Erdogan’s sentence, a UN source told AFP on condition of anonymity. This decision was rare, as such statements are often softened to ensure that they garner as much support as possible from the 15 member states of the Council. AFP 2021

