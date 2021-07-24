Donald Trump was “almost stunned” during the riot on Capitol Hill, according to author





Donald Trump was “almost stunned” as he watched his supporters storm the Capitol on January 6. Carol Leonnig, co-author of “I Alone Can Fix It,” described the scene in an interview with CNN. Leonnig said Trump was reluctant to dismiss the rioters, despite exhortations from his daughter Ivanka. Loading Something is loading.

Donald Trump was “almost stunned” as he watched the Capitol Riot unfold on television on January 6, according to Carol Leonnig, co-author of the book “I Alone Can Fix It”.

Leonnig described the scene in an interview with CNN.

“He’s in the dining room, next to the Oval Office, staring at him and almost dizzy,” Leonnig said.

“Here he sees thousands of his supporters trample the steps, barricades breached, all rallying for him, to try to stop the certification of the election for Joe Biden. And he feels really supported and emboldened by that, and again, stunned. “

Leonnig said that after the release of reports of gunfire, Trump finally became concerned about the “optics” of the riot.

“And he, according to our sources, says ‘oh, shit.’ And it’s not ‘oh, shit, I have to do something’, it’s ‘that doesn’t look so good anymore'”, Leonnig said.

“The optics are bad. This is the president’s constant and important priority at the time,” Leonnig said.

According to Leonnig, Trump was reluctant to dismiss the rioters despite clearly committing crimes by breaching the barricades leading to the Capitol.

“However, it takes a series of assistants two hours, including his daughter Ivanka Trump and his chief of staff Mark Meadows, for the president to fully understand the cancellation of the dogs,” Leonnig said. “But he is the last person to realize what is required and what to say.”

Trump eventually released a video statement in which he repeated false claims about election theft and told rioters, “We love you, you are very special.”

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig co-authored the book “I Alone Can Fix It” with her colleague Philip Rucker.

Rucker and Leonnig interviewed various senior Trump administration officials for the book, including the former president himself.

Months after the Capitol uprising, Trump spoke to Rucker and Leonnig about the rioters. “Personally, what I wanted is what they wanted,” Trump told them, according to The Guardian.

This is Leonnig and Rucker’s second book on Trump after chronicling the first three years of his presidency in “A Very Stable Genius”.

