Politics
N Ram criticizes Malini Parthasarathy for meeting PM Modi and gets reprimanded
On Thursday, the chair of the Hindu publishing group Malini Parthasarathy posted a tweet informing that she had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, it did not go well with N Ram, the group’s director, who distanced himself from the meeting and hinted that Parthasarathy was squandering the reputation of the left-wing publication by meeting with a right-wing prime minister. .
I had the privilege of appealing to the Prime Minister arenarendramodi today and had an enlightening conversation in which he shared his perspective on issues of current public interest. pic.twitter.com/dUTjxtXbMF
– Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) July 22, 2021
N Ram was responding to a Twitter user who asked why Hindus’ hard-earned legacy was wasted, referring to Malini Parthasarathy’s tweet. She had posted a photo of her meeting with Prime Minister Modi, informing that she had an enlightening conversation in which he (the Prime Minister) shared his perspective on current public policy issues.
Responding to the Twitter user’s request with the handle @Mrs_DoSoLittle, N Ram retorted that he had nothing to do with it. He also seemed to agree with the view that Malini Parthasarathy wastes the legacy and reputation of the Hindu group by chatting with Narendra Modi. He has answered: What I can assure you is that we will do our best to prevent the hard earned reputation and heritage of Hindus for over 142 years from being wasted.
I have nothing to do with it. What I can assure you is that we will do our best to prevent the hard earned reputation and heritage of Hindus for over 142 years from being wasted. https://t.co/xRe3QK5UxU
– N. Ram (@nramind) July 23, 2021
However, Malini did not remain silent on this serious allegation brought against her by the former editor of the Hindu newspaper. She tweeted that the publication’s more than 142 years of hard-earned reputation is not destroyed by meeting the PM, as N Ram believes. She tweeted: Our 142+ years of hard-earned reputation has been built on reporting fact and not motivated by prejudice or political prejudice.
She then hinted that The Hindu’s reputation was in fact wasted under the leadership of N Ram, whom she is trying to restore. She added: We @thehindu are committed to restoring the honesty and credibility of our reporting and commentary. This is the only way to revive our great heritage.
Our over 142 years of hard-earned reputation have been built on factual reporting and not motivated by prejudice or political prejudice. We @ the Hindu are committed to restoring the honesty and credibility of our reporting and commentary. This is the only way to revive our great heritage. https://t.co/6oQg9GRblY
– Malini Parthasarathy (@MaliniP) July 24, 2021
Saying that they are determined to restore the honesty and credibility of The Hindu’s reporting and commentary, Malini Parthasarathy hinted that they were lost. As N Ram was the editor of the publication earlier, there is no doubt that she says reputation and credibility were lost during her tenure.
This is not the first time that the two main journalists associated with The Hindu have exchanged spades on social networks. As N Ram continues to peddle the lie that there was a scam in the Rafale fighter deal, Malini had called for accepting the Supreme Court’s verdict in the case, and also said she personally believed that the integrity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was unassailable and indisputable with regard to the Rafale issue.
This contrasts sharply with the position taken by N Ram, who continues to peddle the Rafale scam allegations. Not only that, he had been actively working to try and derail the fighter plane deal by posting fake news on The Hindu. In the run-up to the 2019 general election, he posted cropped and incomplete images of documents in The Hindu to allege government wrongdoing in the Rafale deal.
The two journalists also had an open argument over an article published by The Hindu criticizing the Akshay Patra Foundation. The free onion and garlic meals provided to schoolchildren by the foundation were criticized by the publication in a report, saying children did not find them delicious.
However, after the article was widely criticized on social media, Malini Parthasarathy distanced himself from it, claiming that she did not handle the day-to-day news content. She also added that the attack on Akshay Patra by her own newspaper was unwarranted.
But N Ram had a different take on the matter, which had criticized Malini for being swayed by stupid attacks. He also added that the Hindu Code of Editorial Values guarantees guarantees of professionalism in editorial operations, free from external or internal interference. However, Malini had refused to change his stance on the article, saying Akshaya Patra’s story was an example of shoddy one-sided journalism.
The two journalists from The Hindu continue to display such a carrot and stick approach. While Malini Parthasarathy offers critics of The Hindu a carrot for his biased reporting, N Ram, on the other hand, appeases his left-wing supporters.
