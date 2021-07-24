Appointment of administrator is my prerogative, Murad tells Ismail – Pakistan





DADU: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, reacting to repeated statements by Governor Imran Ismails regarding the appointment of lawyer Murtaza Wahab as administrator of Karachi, said it was in the prerogative of the CM to choose anyone for the job. He said all institutions should work in their own area and refrain from interfering in other areas.

Mr. Shah was speaking to the media on the first day of Eid (July 21) in his ancestral village Wahur.

In response to a question about the governor’s reservations about such a development, the CM said: The governor and the PTI do not have the right to object to the appointment [of Murtaza Wahab] as administrator of Karachi.

He said PPP believes in the right of every institution to work in its field. Other political parties should also behave and work in accordance with the Constitution and the law while exercising their authority, powers, etc., he added.

Emerging anti-PPP alliance

When his comment was requested on the PTI and other opposition parties reported efforts to form an anti-PPP alliance ahead of the next local elections, the chief minister said he knew nothing about these things.

However, I will welcome if Prime Minister Imran Khan intends to see his parties ally with other Sindh entities… at least the Prime Minister will take the trouble to visit Sindh under this pretext, he said. he points out.

He recalled that the PM had never spent a single night in this province. He also noted that there were only parties and groups available to the PTI which Mr. Khan had long described as anti-social and anti-state.

But the PTI and its leader must remember that it is the masses of Sindh who would choose their leadership and they always chose the PPP, which had defeated all its alliances of opponents in the past, he said.

Mr. Shah also referred to the recent by-elections in Sindh in the recent past.

He said the PPP will also form its central government after the next general election.

Posted in Dawn, July 24, 2021

