President Jokowi congratulates lifter Windy Cantika Aisah





Jakarta – President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo directly congratulate the female athlete Windy Cantika Aisah, who presented the first medal to Merah Putih in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Windy won a bronze medal in the 49kg weightlifting event Tokyo Olympics 2020, racing at the Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, this Saturday (24/7/2021). He recorded a total strength of 194. In that number, Indian weightlifter Chanu Saikhom Mirabai won the silver medal with a total strength of 202. While Chinese weightlifter Hou Zhihui won the gold medal with a total weight of 210. Indonesian athlete Windy Cantika Aisah performs the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Women’s 49kg Group A snatch at the Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan on Saturday (24/7/2021). Photo: ANTARA FOTO / SIGID KURNIAWAN Indonesian athlete Windy Cantika Aisah performs the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Women’s 49kg Group A snatch at the Tokyo International Forum, Tokyo, Japan on Saturday (24/7/2021). Photo: ANTARA FOTO / SIGID KURNIAWAN Success Windy Cantika Aisah in addition to being the first of the Indonesian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020. Through social media, President Jokowi also congratulated him. “Good news from Tokyo today,” wrote President Jokowi on his Instagram account. [Gambas:Instagram] “Indonesian weightlifter Windy Cantika Aisah presented his first medal at the Tokyo Olympics by winning a bronze medal in the 49 kg category.” continue writing This Jokowi, alongside a photo of Windy’s action in Tokyo Olympics 2020. “From the motherland, I congratulate you,” said the Indonesian number one, concluding his congratulations on the achievement Windy Cantika Aisah. Windy Cantika Aisah presented Indonesia’s first medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Photo: AFP / Vincenzo Pinto Windy Cantika Aisah presented Indonesia’s first medal at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. Photo: AFP / Vincenzo Pinto (krs / case)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sport.detik.com/sport-lain/d-5655252/presiden-jokowi-kasih-ucapan-selamat-buat-lifter-windy-cantika-aisah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos