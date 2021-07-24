Politics
A rebellion stirs in Boris Johnson’s backyard
TUDELEY, England Hugh Patterson could smell victory when he ran for local election this year, even though this area of rolling countryside, quaint pubs and expensive rustic houses was a stronghold for his opponent from the Prime Minister’s Conservative Party Boris Johnson.
What Mr. Patterson didn’t expect was a landslide.
As the tally rolled in, one victory turned into a rout, with so many former Tory supporters deserting the party that Mr Patterson, of the centrist Liberal Democrats, won three-quarters of the vote in that part of Kent , south-east London. . In terms of election results, it wasn’t quite North Korean, he joked over coffee, but it would go well with Putin.
While the Tories have recently made big gains in the former industrial areas of the Midlands and northern England, once dominated by the main opposition Labor Party and known as the Red Wall, a rebellion is brewing in Mr Johnson’s backyard.
The polarizing 2016 British referendum on EU membership turned the country’s politics upside down, forging divisions that transcend party lines. In the aftermath, voters are reacting in different ways to Mr Johnson’s hard-line messages on Brexit and the brash, flag-waving style.
Last month, the Tories were shocked by the loss of a parliamentary by-election in the affluent Chesham and Amersham district of north-west London. And the risk for Tories, analysts say, is that Mr Johnson’s populism, free spending instincts and economic tilt to the north of England will undermine support among mainstream Tories in the south, fracturing his own wall. blue.
When Mr Johnson won a landslide general election victory in 2019, he retained the support of many professional university graduates in the south of England who lean towards the center-right but do not support Brexit. But that was often because they feared the alternative: then left Labor opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn. Now that they no longer have to make that choice, a number of mainstream conservatives feel politically homeless.
Even some Brexit voters dislike the government’s sometimes chauvinistic tone, worry about the level of state spending, or hate plans to allow more homes to be built in their semi-rural enclaves.
What was that old line of Ronald Reagans, I didn’t quit the Democratic Party, the Democratic Party left me, said Robert Ford, professor of political science at the University of Manchester, referring to the migration of alumni US presidents to the Republican Party in 1962.
There are a lot of Tory voters in Surrey and Hampshire and Sussex and Buckinghamshire who feel the same way about the Tory Party right now, he said, referring to several traditionally Tory counties across the country. southern England.
Certainly Mr. Patterson has found a few. His vote in Tudeley has increased because he opposes an unpopular real estate development project, but he senses a new mood.
Nationalist sentiment plays well in parts of the country, but I’m not sure it plays well here, said Mr. Patterson, a history professor, speaking in a country pub whose parking lot contained several cars from luxury. If you are a lawyer and have a university degree and contacts in Europe, why are you going to get excited about waving the union flag? He does not calculate.
Later Andrew Rankine, who works in corporate affairs, believes Mr Johnson has behaved well during the pandemic, especially with the vaccination program.
But he is not sure whether he is the right leader in the long run. I think we need a team of economists to run the country, not people so headstrong and willing to spend without consideration, Mr Rankine said, adding that his policies were rooted in conservative values.
In some ways, the rebellion of the so-called English counties in the wealthy region surrounding London comes as no surprise. The Brexit referendum was near (52% to 48%) and more than a third of Tory voters backed EU membership, only to see Mr Johnson opt for a hard-line Brexit.
Education is a good predictor of voting intention, and prime minister approval ratings are lower among university graduates. The bad news for him is that this group is growing in proportion to the electoral population every year due to the expansion of higher education.
And demographic change is also underway around London, as college-educated professionals who lean towards more liberal Labor Party policies leave the capital for more affordable cities within commuting distance.
London will continue to suck up graduates who start Labor, making them more Labor, and then, when they are in their 30s, spray them in all those currently very conservative seats, said Professor Ford, who compares the Tories’ position to that of a ship with a small leak.
So far it still floats and, luckily for Mr Johnson, disgruntled anti-Brexit voters do not lean for one party but for several: Labor now under more moderate leadership, the Greens and the Liberal Democrats.
However, the result of the Chesham and Amersham by-elections suggests that voters are sometimes willing to choose the candidate best positioned to defeat the Tories, in this case the Lib Dems, a process called tactical voting.
In this area, some former Conservative voters who wanted to stay in the European Union say they are alienated and frustrated. Melanie Barrett joined the Conservatives in 2015 because she said the party was centrist and believed in sound economic policies.
Now she feels her party has been hijacked and swung to the right, and is unimpressed with Mr Johnson’s slogans, his emphasis on the flag and the attributes of nationality, as a replacement for the royal yacht.
The boat and the flags, said exasperated Ms Barrett, a trainee teaching assistant who resigned from her Conservative Party membership in 2020. Can we stop the flags? We really don’t need it anymore!
Suber Akther, a Siemens lawyer, has previously represented the Conservative Party on the well-off Beaconsfield City Council, which borders the parliamentary district of Chesham and Amersham, but also feels politically homeless.
I no longer see the Conservative Party as the Conservative Party, he said, adding that it had been taken over by supporters of the Brexit Party, led by Nigel Farage. Mr Akther believes Britain’s great strides towards inclusion and tolerance are under threat, and recent disputes over supply contracts demonstrate a lack of accountability bordering on corruption.
Some former Conservative voters in Beaconsfield express a mixture of contempt for the Prime Minister and concern for his leadership. Over coffee, Breffni Walsh described Mr Johnson as unabashed and his politics as Trumpian, while Gerry Halls, who voted Tory until 2019, believes Mr Johnson is trying to run things without any restraint and counterweight and that really scared me.
Analysts say it could be difficult for Mr Johnson’s opponents to exploit his weakened support in the upcoming general election, as Britain’s electoral system is against small parties like the Liberal Democrats. To remove the Tories from power, the Labor Party must make significant gains, and that is a formidable task.
To make an obvious arithmetic point, it would make no difference to Johnson’s overall majority if the Conservatives’ losses in the well-heeled south are offset by further gains in the North Red Wall and the Midlands, wrote expert Peter Kellner. in polls in recent political analysis. . Here’s the catch: There are more Labor MPs vulnerable to Tories than Tory MPs vulnerable to Liberal Democrats.
Nonetheless, Professor Ford believes Mr Johnson’s plea for the North is a gamble, and that the risk of another seismic shift in Britain’s volatile politics is too often dismissed.
The problem with the erosion of traditional loyalties is that you can’t rely on them when you need them, and then you open the door to some pretty dramatic alignment, he said.
It’s like an earthquake or an avalanche, he added. Changes tend to be slow at first with increasing pressure, then very fast.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/24/world/europe/uk-conservatives-blue-wall.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]