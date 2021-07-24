A rebellion stirs in Boris Johnson’s backyard

TUDELEY, England Hugh Patterson could smell victory when he ran for local election this year, even though this area of ​​rolling countryside, quaint pubs and expensive rustic houses was a stronghold for his opponent from the Prime Minister’s Conservative Party Boris Johnson.

What Mr. Patterson didn’t expect was a landslide.

As the tally rolled in, one victory turned into a rout, with so many former Tory supporters deserting the party that Mr Patterson, of the centrist Liberal Democrats, won three-quarters of the vote in that part of Kent , south-east London. . In terms of election results, it wasn’t quite North Korean, he joked over coffee, but it would go well with Putin.

While the Tories have recently made big gains in the former industrial areas of the Midlands and northern England, once dominated by the main opposition Labor Party and known as the Red Wall, a rebellion is brewing in Mr Johnson’s backyard.

The polarizing 2016 British referendum on EU membership turned the country’s politics upside down, forging divisions that transcend party lines. In the aftermath, voters are reacting in different ways to Mr Johnson’s hard-line messages on Brexit and the brash, flag-waving style.