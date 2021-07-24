How the BBC peddled the story of the Prime Minister’s ‘declining popularity’

Since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 with an overwhelming majority, the media, especially Western media, have been looking for an excuse to claim that his popularity has waned. On several occasions there have been opinion pieces claiming that he is no longer as popular as he was in 2014, in the hope that their constant action on the agenda will bear fruit. This time, the same story has been subtly peddled by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC), which is the UK’s national broadcaster.

On July 23, the BBC published a item which talked about the income earned by Doordarshan by broadcasting “Mann Ki Baat”, Prime Minister Modi’s monthly speech.

In the report, the BBC began by detailing the revenue generated by the broadcast of the show and the lack of spending to produce the how. The details were based on Minister Anurag Thakur’s response in parliament to a question posed by NCP chief Fouzia Khan.

To questions from Khan, Thakur replied that there was no additional expense to produce the Mann Ki Baat episodes since all of Prasar Bharti’s existing infrastructure is sufficient to produce the show. Even as regards the staff, Prasar Bharti only uses its internal staff for the production of Mann Ki Baat episodes and, therefore, no additional expense is incurred.

On the question of income, Thakur gave a breakdown of the figures from the year 2014-2015. Essentially, Mann Ki Baat’s revenue (earned in terms of ads) was 1.16 cr. In 2015-16 the income was 2.81 and in 2016-17 it was 5.14 cr. Income peaked in 2017-2018 at Rs 10.64 cr. However, after that, incomes started to decline. In 2018-19, revenues fell to Rs 7.47 cr, Rs 2.56 cr in 2019-20 and Rs 1.02 cr in 2020-21.

How the BBC tried to pass it off as “PM Modi’s popularity decline”

While the entire BBC report was based on Minister Anurag Thakur’s response, towards the end of the report the BBC slyly attempted to peddle its agenda, using Jawhar Sircar to imply that this meant Prime Minister Modi was losing ground. popularity among the masses.

The BBC mentions that Mann Ki Baat was created when Jawhar Sircar was the CEO of Prasar Bharti between 2012 and 2016 (the show started in October 2014). They also mention that he is considered a “critic of Modi”.

Further, they cite Sircar to state the following:

1. “There is a direct correlation between advertisements and the number of viewers. Some Mann Ki Baat episodes have had a negative reaction on social media, and the show’s viewership has declined. Obviously, advertisers only invest their money when they believe their word will reach as many people as possible.

2. “When after the broadcast of this show, there was a lot of uproar on social media once or twice, we saw that the things said against the Prime Minister were more than what was said in his support. “

3. “It can be difficult to accurately analyze radio listening, but advertisers can analyze people’s reactions to social media. “

These three statements give a window into what the BBC was trying to do through Jawhar Sircar’s statements.

The BBC, without saying it itself, quoted Sircar as alluding to the fact that the Prime Minister’s popularity is declining and this may be reflected in the income generated by Mann Ki Baat. When Sircar says the criticism his program receives far outweighs the praise, that innuendo is rather hard to miss. It is relevant to note that he essentially based this on his intuition and his own visceral hatred for Prime Minister Modi.

He himself admits that there is no way to accurately judge what kind of audience a program gets when it is primarily intended for radio audiences. However, he insinuates that the drop in income is due to the declining popularity of PM Modi.

Although there is no evidence to prove that there is a decline in popularity of PM Modi just by revenue, since the audience is difficult to measure, even if it is assumed that Sircar is in focus. on his analysis, he ends up breaking several accounts against the Prime Minister which have been peddled by the left.

We know that Mann Ki Baat is a project that is particularly close to the heart of PM Modi. The fact that this show itself appears to be market driven, that is, revenues may have been affected by market forces such as an ongoing pandemic where companies are cutting spending, proves without no doubt that the propaganda that PM Modi is somehow the glove hand with business is a hoax.

If one assumes that companies have stopped advertising in Mann Ki Baat because the audience has declined due to either the pandemic or even a drop in popularity, the left at the very least admits. that the tale they have often peddled, of companies forced to please Modi by going out of their way, falls flat.

The problem here is that the left wants to peddle the narrative of the catapulting companies to please Prime Minister Modi and at the same time they want to claim that the companies have stopped advertising in Mann Ki Baat due to market forces or to its declining popularity.

If Sircar is indeed right and the manufacturers have stopped advertising because the popularity of PM Modi is on the rise, it stands to reason that they are not really under pressure to please the PM, because if they had been, they would have advertised regardless of the market. forces or a fall in popularity.

Prasar Bharti’s response

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, CEO of Prasar Bharti, has been approached by the BBC for his report on “Mann ki Baat”. Obviously, Vempati was not impressed with the reporter’s line of questioning. He said in his response: “It is disturbing that your questions have viewed such a program of national significance and global relevance through the narrow lens of income generation when the focus of the program is not income. commercial but citizen engagement. “

He said: “In the entire series of over seventy-five episodes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’, there is not a single example of the program being used for political purposes. Each episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ was citizen-centric with several questions and comments from citizens on matters of public interest addressed by the Honorable Prime Minister. In fact, over the past year, as the entire planet has battled the pandemic, the Prime Minister has actively engaged with frontline health workers and others at the forefront of this. effort to overcome COVID-19 through ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on important issues of global importance such as mass awareness of COVID-19 precautions as well as tackling vaccine reluctance . “

“It is surprising that a media organization such as the BBC did not appreciate this important aspect of social messaging via ‘Mann Ki Baat as a platform while focusing too much on commercial advertising on’ Mann Ki Baat ‘”, added the CEO.

Vempati added: “The universal valleys celebrated by ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and his philosophy of ‘sustainable development’ for greater global good should be a topic of greater interest to a global broadcaster like the BBC than this line of fallacious thought about linking the Indian public broadcaster’s commercial income to the national movement’s mass appeal that ‘Mann Ki Baat’ has become in recent years.

The past BBC and Sircar shenanigans

The BBC, of ​​course, has a history of agenda-driven journalism against the Prime Minister and the NDA government. In the run-up to the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BBC had published a shoddy study claiming that nationalism was the root of fake news in India.

He was forced to withdraw the report after OpIndia, in a series of reports, revealed its many flaws. Apart from that, the BBC has a habit of peddling the political agenda under the guise of journalism.

Jawhar Sircar himself was the CEO of Prasar Bharti in the past and under him Doordarshan deleted parts of Narendra Modi’s interview that were inconvenient for the Congress party. Following a public backlash, the then CEO of Prasar Bharti admitted that bits of the interview were deleted for failing to secure a balanced interview with rival political leaders despite best attempts. from DD News.

On other occasions, Sircar has shared photoshopped images of the Prime Minister to slander him.