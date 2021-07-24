Artist Weiming Chens The CCP Virus Sculpture Destroyed in Yermo Liberty Sculpture Park





Weiming Chen’s latest artwork, CCP Virus, which he unveiled at Liberty Sculpture Park in Yermo early last month, was destroyed in what was likely a fire, according to photographs obtained by the Daily show Press. In the photos, the sculpture that mocked Chinese leader Xi Jinping and blamed the Chinese Communist Party for the coronavirus pandemic rests in a pile of charred rubble. The base of the sculpture, along with the bold red letters that spell out the name of the artwork, are all that is left of the room. A spokesperson for Weiming Chen did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday evening. The Daily Press received the three photos shortly after 9 p.m. Friday. One includes what could be the front of a San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department vehicle, but that and other details are unconfirmed. Information about the fire was limited as of 11 p.m. Friday beyond eyewitness photos taken after the fact. The Barstow Police Department and Barstow Fire Protection District took no part in any response to the destruction of the sculpture, agency sources told the Daily Press. They said the incident fell under the jurisdiction of San Bernardino County authorities. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department did not respond to requests for comment as of 11:50 p.m. Friday night. Chen unveiled the sculpture during a ceremony at Liberty Sculpture Park on June 4, the Daily Press reported. A Chinese dissident who left the country three decades ago, he has been using the 36-acre parks to protest the Chinese regime with his art since 2016. Chen told the Daily Press that he hopes his work will help promote regime change in China. We are a human rights sculpture park, he said. … Because I know I have the support of the government to get here. Other sculptures in the park located beside the northbound lanes of Interstate 15, about 11 miles east of Barstow, include a bust of Chief Lakota Crazy Horse; a 16-foot-tall statue of Chinese dissident Li Wangyang, who faced 21 years in prison after the Tiananmen Square protests and later died of still contested causes; and a replica military tank confronted by a man to commemorate the 1989 protest of the as yet unidentified man in Tiananmen Square. This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available. Daily Press editor-in-chief Matthew Cabe can be reached at [email protected] or 760-490-0052. Follow him on Twitter @DP_MatthewCabe.

