Punjab ACE seeks CDA Ring Road project record – Journal





ISLAMABAD: The Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has asked the Capital Development Authority (CDA) for a dossier on the controversial Ring Road Project (RRP), falling within the boundary of Islamabad.

In addition, Punjab and Islamabad have completed the investigation for the start of the highway connecting the highway (MI) to the GT road near Tarnol.

Sources said that a few days ago, the anti-corruption establishment in Punjab asked the CDA to register the Islamabad part of the bypass project.

Yes, the anti-corruption department asked us to share the correspondence between the CDA and the government of Punjab and the Rawalpindi ring road project file. Only a small two-kilometer portion of the ring road falls within the Islamabad boundary and on the orders of the prime minister we have decided to give that portion of the road to CDA, a CDA board member said.

He said this dossier was being compiled, which would be shared with the department in the coming days, he said.

Another officer said that CDA had no role in the controversial project and when the government of Punjab asked for CDA’s approval for the construction of said project: we asked them [the Punjab government] that federal cabinet approval is required for this purpose, the officer said and added that the ADC would soon provide details of the correspondence that took place between the ADC and the government of Punjab and the minutes relevant meetings of the ADC board of directors, he said.

Previously, the Punjab government insisted on building the two-kilometer-long road falling to Islamabad. But Prime Minister Imran Khan ceded Islamabad’s stake to the CDA in February. CDA will now acquire the land and build the two-kilometer road.

Work on the project was halted in April after an investigation was launched against retired former commissioner Capt Mohammad Mehmood and other officials for allegedly altering the route of the road in favor of apparently ‘a number of housing companies.

Meanwhile, officials from CDA Dawn said the study of roads and land for a road project to connect MI to the GT road near Tarnol was completed and next month the project PC-I would be completed. presented to the Central Development Working Group (CDWP). For approval.

They said the government of Punjab and the federal government will share the cost of the approximately five-kilometer road project, which will be executed through CDA. They said the project alignment was redone as before, it was like a zigzag, but now it’s almost straight, officials said.

The project study and the PC-I draft have been completed and will be presented to the CDWP for approval next month. So let’s hope that work will start in September-October, said an officer from the engineering wing of CDA.

Posted in Dawn, July 24, 2021

