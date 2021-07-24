Zero Jokowi Demo Pharmacy Inspection

Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –

Positive daily caseCovid-19in Indonesia increased by 45,416 on Saturday (24/7). With this addition, the number of active casesCorona virus currently reaching 574,135 with 264,578 suspects.

Meanwhile, recovered cases increased by 39,767 people, while deaths increased by 1,415, so the cumulative number reached 82,013 people.

CNNIndonesia.com also covers various incidents in the past 24 hours related to corona virus in Indonesia as follows.

Nihil ‘Jokowi End Game’ Demo

Until Saturday evening (24/7), there had been no mass demonstration called “Jokowi End Game” around the State Palace in Jakarta. The action is expected to take place in the wake of public dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as the rejection of the PPKM extension.

Polda Metro Jaya even deployed 3,385 joint personnel to provide security. While the action had not started, police arrested a number of young people around the statue of the horse Arjuna Wiwaha in central Jakarta.

The call to action originally came from leaflets circulated on social media, the original source of which was unknown.

Jokowi inspects pharmacies

President Joko Widodo visited a pharmacy in the city of Bogor on Friday (23/7) afternoon. Carrying a piece of paper with a prescription for a drug, the president checked the supply of Covid-19 drugs at the pharmacy.

However, Jokowi found that some of the medicine stocks were empty. Seeing this, Jokowi immediately called Health Minister Budi Gunadi to ask for an explanation.

PPKMJakarta needs improvement

The Greater Jakarta Ombudsman believes that the government’s efforts to control the corona virus through the implementation of Emergency Community Activity Restrictions (PPKMs) from July 3 to 20, 2021 need further improvement.

Head of Greater Jakarta Ombudsman Representative Teguh Nugroho said the improvement could be made from a screening point of view. From the results of the surveillance, his party found that the emergency PPKM had succeeded in suppressing the mobility of residents. However, the numbers are not perfect.

In addition, the Jakarta mediator also highlighted the health facilities. The ombudsman found that there were still critical patients who had just received an isolation room after standing in line for a long time and experiencing severe deterioration.

Central Java Need Oxygen

Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo said Central Java was running low on oxygen stocks by up to 40% after demand increased due to an increase in Covid-19 cases.

The lack of oxygen supply, Ganjar said, had occurred several weeks ago. Conditions have become even more severe when transmission of Covid-19 has increased in recent times.

AstraZeneca ResearcherRequested to return

SOE Minister Erick Thohir asked Indonesian student behind AstraZeneca’s research, Indra Rudiansyah, to return to Indonesia and participate in the development of the Merah Putih vaccine and other domestically produced vaccines .

Erick hopes that Indra can apply the manufacturing technique of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which does not yet exist in Indonesia, namely the viral vector.

It is known that Indra is still studying for her doctorate at the Jenner Institute University in Oxford thanks to an LPDP scholarship. Erick hopes that Indra will be able to finish her studies soon.

The government’s dilemma in the face of Covid-19

Coordinating Minister of Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Menko Polhukam) Mahfud MD admitted that the government had many dilemmas in dealing with Covid-19 in Indonesia.

In practice, he said that various policies based on scientific analysis have many advantages and disadvantages. Different opinions have emerged from various circles.

“There are those who agree, there are those who are against, there are also those who propose alternatives,” said Mahfud.

PPKM emergency social assistance budget infographic details. (CNN Indonesia / Astari Kusumawardhani)





