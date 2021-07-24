Chinese fighter jet enters Taiwan air defense zone for 11th time this month





Representative image Taipei [Taiwan], July 24 (ANI): Taiwan reported another incursion by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) air force as a Chinese warplane entered the air defense identification zone ( ADIZ) of the island. An PLA Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane was spotted in the southwest corner of ADIZ on Thursday, the Defense Ministry said. Taiwan. In response, Taiwan sent planes, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the PLAAF plane. This is the 11th Chinese fighter jet intrusion this month, Taiwan News reported. Chinese planes were spotted in the Taiwan Identification Zone on July 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 15, 21 and 22. All planes so far this month have been slower turboprop engines and included anti-submarine warfare, electronic warfare, and reconnaissance variants. Since mid-September last year, Beijing has stepped up its gray area tactics by regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ, with most cases occurring in the southwest corner of the area and usually consisting of one to three slow-flying turboprop airplanes. Beijing claims full sovereignty over Taiwan, a democracy of nearly 24 million people located off the southeast coast of mainland China, despite the two sides having been governed separately for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has thwarted Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies, including the United States, which Beijing has repeatedly opposed. China has threatened that “Taiwan independence” means war. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to complete reunification with autonomous Taiwan and to break any attempt at official independence for the island. Reacting to Xi’s remarks, Taiwan’s Continental Affairs Council (MAC) accused the CCP of tightening its dictatorship in the name of national renewal at home and of trying to change the international order with its hegemonic ambitions outside. , Focus Taiwan reported. “We urge the other side of the strait to learn the lessons of history and push for democratic reforms,” ​​MAC said, calling on the CCP to end expansionist behavior and act as a responsible party in it. the promotion of regional peace. (ANI)

