Imran Khan to hold meeting with top Sindh PTI leaders





KARACHI: Sindh Assembly opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh said Prime Minister Imran Khan is expected to hold another meeting with top Sindh PTI leaders in the coming days to make important decisions to strengthen the party in Sindh.

“We met Prime Minister Khan and informed him of the situation in the province a few days before Eid and we meet him again to ask him to take important decisions with strong actions,” he added. and said Mr. Khan would organize public gatherings. in several districts of Sindh in August. Mr Sheikh, who is also PTI’s central vice president at the press conference at Adil House here on Saturday, said important decisions were likely to be taken to take action, especially against those in the administration department. Pakistanis, who held key positions in Sindh for 10 to 15 years and were involved in corrupt practices with the patronage of corrupt PPP leaders. “It is high time to purge Sindh of these elements, which have made people’s lives miserable,” he added and said such demands would be presented again to Prime Minister Imran when they next meet with him. him to Islamabad for corrective measures in the best interests of Sindh and its people.

The PTI chief said as many as 478 officials, including the incumbent provincial secretary of the finance department, who was one of them, returned the looted money after NAB authorities took action on them. against. He said the same officers were creating chaos again and hoped the prime minister would throw out those officers after they asked him to take strong action to improve governance in Sindh by displaying efficient and honest officials. “The people of Sindh will soon get rid of these corrupt and criminal people, who not only loot public money but also rob people from the roads and streets at gunpoint,” he said. Mr. Sheikh made it clear that the IG Sindh Mr. Musthaq Mehar had been more loyal to the leadership of the PPP than to focus on its official missions to ensure the safety and security of the people of the province. The PTI chief lamented that people are having their property stolen even on highways and national roads in Sindh. He alleged that senior Sindh government officials were less interested in launching the operation against bandits and outlaws despite the fact that Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed had a few months ago had assured them of their full support to purge the troubled areas of hardened criminals. “It seems that the days of the PPP government in Sindh are numbered, which is why the PPP leaders are only interested in raising more money from the public treasury,” he noted and added that notables and those with stainless political careers were likely to join the PTI. during Mr. Khan’s planned visit to Sindh.

The PTI chief lambasted PPP leaders in Sindh for their alleged complete failure to dispose of animal waste in Karachi and other towns and villages in the province, adding that he had asked them to stop dreaming for win elections in Azad Kashmir.

He said the recent Gallup poll should be a revelation to opponents of the PTI, which showed that 67% of the valley’s residents had supported Prime Minister Imran Khan and hoped that despite the PML-N’s dirty policies and from the PPP, the PTI candidates would win the elections on July 25. Mr Sheikh said residents on both sides of Kashmir were well aware of who had stood up for them in their struggle for freedom and that relentless brutality was unleashed against their brethren in the occupied parts of the valley. The PTI leader said that recent actions taken by Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PPP leaders during the election campaign revealed ulterior motives that they only wanted to please their friends in India by issuing statements against the very sovereignty of the country. country.

He said their party leaders were attacked during the campaign and the looted money was used to buy the votes of the people of Kashmir, adding that candidates from opposition parties would be defeated by PTI candidates with huge margins. He said if the leaders of the PPP and PML-N did not give up dirty politics, they should be prepared to suffer the dire consequences.

Mr Sheikh alleged that authorities, who were responsible for disposing of offal and animal waste, could not be found and the waste was left to rot, which he said had created dangerous conditions for residents of various localities. from the city of Karachi. and other towns in the province. He said he was ready to take PPP ministers and advisers like Murtaza Wahab and Syed Nasir Hussain Shah to a number of locations in Karachi where animal waste has been left to rot.

“They are only busy during the photo shoots, while people are suffering due to the deterioration of the situation due to garbage, garbage and grime.

He feared that if more precipitation was expected in the coming days, the situation in Karachi could become chaotic. He warned the authorities to dispose of the sacrificial waste as soon as possible in order to avoid the outbreak of any viral infections due to such situations. Mr Sheikh said that during his visit to Larkana on Friday he saw piles of garbage and animal waste all around and people were in dire straits due to poor and damaged infrastructure. He said the residents of Larkana informed him that they were looking for their MP, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, to see for himself the worst situations in their localities. He said it was a matter of shame, the people, who could not provide the proper drainage system in a city like Larkana, pretended to bring reforms to Kashmir and other provinces if they were elected to power. .

Mr Haleem alleged that Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah had set up a cell in the chief minister’s house to earn money by enabling drug dealers in all parts of the province, adding his Personal Staff Officer (PSO) Farrukh Bashir, who also remained SSP Jamshoro. now ran and supervised this cell. He alleged that it was now clear that drug traffickers like Sarwar Rahupoto and other gangs involved in drug trafficking in Mirpurkhas and other areas were openly supported by PPP leaders and those in the CM House in Karachi.

Mr Sheikh again asked Bilawal Bhutto Zardari to explain his position as the prime suspect involved in the recovery of 65kg tanks from the Jamshoro district police van by Ranger personnel was photographed with him several times. times. He said the PPP chairman should be questioned about his role in recovering contraband since the main defendant and his brother MP were his close associates.

“CIA officer Sarwar Rahupoto and his brother Sikendar Ali Rahupoto, PPP deputy from Jamshoro, are directly involved in such illegal and criminal activities with the support of the chief minister of Sindh,” he added. and demanded the arrest of Mr. Sarwar. Mr Sheikh said the corrupt leaders were only busy devising new plans to plunder more public money instead of spending the same amount to bring relief to people all over the province. He said that on the one hand, animal waste was left to rot and create problems for the people of Karachi while on the other hand, those affected by the rains and floods that followed in districts like Dadu had received no relief from the leaders. The PTI chief said the government, which had not even bothered to buy even a single fire during the 13 years of mismanagement, would not provide other civic amenities to the people of the city. ‘no district of the province.

Mr Sheikh said it was an indictment against PPP leaders, who sold jobs through deputy commissioners and their brokers by denying jobs to deserving young people. He lamented that the government of Sindh did not provide irrigation water to farmers in different districts and potable water to residents of almost all localities in Karachi. Mr Adil, responding to a question about health cards for residents of Sindh, said senior Sindh government officials are creating obstacles in this process by not taking an active part as residents of other provinces received the cards for the best health establishments. “As long as Bhutto is alive in Sindh, the PPP leaders will not bother to provide basic health care facilities, clean water, proper drainage and other facilities,” he said. he pointed out and alleged that the leaders of the PPP only believed in making money for sure. He said that the federal government, in addition to completing the megaprojects, will now launch more such projects in Karachi and other districts of Sindh and will not leave the people of the province in any embarrassment.

