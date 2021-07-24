Prime Minister Modi Wants Olympic Silver Medalist Mirabai Chanu to Say He “Couldn’t Have Wished for a Happier Start” | Latest India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that the whole country was delighted with the performance of weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, who won a silver medal in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Olympics. This marked the end of India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics. Chanu, 26, lifted a total of 202kg (87kg and 115kg) to improve Karnam Malleswari’s bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and opened India’s account in Tokyo. While China won the gold medal with Hou Zhihui’s goal of victory of 210 kg (94 kg and 116 kg), Indonesian Aisah Windy Cantika won bronze with an effort of 194 kg (84 kg and 110 kg). Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter that Chanu’s achievement will inspire future generations. “I couldn’t have dreamed of a happier start to @ Tokyo2020! India is thrilled with the amazing performance of @mirabai_chanu. Congratulations to her for winning the silver medal in weightlifting. Her success motivates everyone. Indians. # Cheer4India # Tokyo2020, “the Prime Minister tweeted. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and his predecessor Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the weightlifter for winning a medal for India on the first day of competitions here. “India’s 1st medal on day 1! @Mirabai_chanu wins SILVER in 49kg women weightlifting! India is so proud of you Mira!” Thakur wrote on her Twitter account. Former Sports Minister Rijiju said: “India Wins First Medal in # Tokyo2020 Olympics Mirabai Chanu Wins 49kg Women’s Weightlifting Silver Medal and Made India Proud Congratulations @mirabai_chanu! # Cheer4India. “ Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also wished Chanu in a tweet and said: “Congratulations to #MirabaiChanu on our country’s first medal on the very first day. India is proud of her daughter.” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also took to Twitter to wish the silver medalist the silver medal and said: “Congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning the silver medal in weightlifting. C is India’s first medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Every Indian is proud of you. “ India’s only Olympic gold medalist and former shooter Abhinav Bindra also took to the social networking platform to wish Mirabai. “Many many congratulations to @mirabai_chanu for winning India’s first medal at # Tokyo2020. Such an inspiring performance that will long be remembered and inspire generations. Well done.” Cricket stars including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir were also not left out as they praised the Manipuri athlete on his success. “MIRABAI CHANU! Absolutely amazing weightlifting demonstration. The way you transformed after your injury and clinched a historic silver medal for #TeamIndia is absolutely amazing,” Tendulkar tweeted. “Ghazab. Bhartiya Naari Sab by Bhaari. #MirabaiChanu, remember the name. Thank you for making us all proud @mirabai_chanu and for winning us a silver medal at the Olympics. Many more to come. # Tokyo2020” , wrote Sehwag, known for his witty tweets. “Congratulations #MirabaiChanu for making us proud and bringing us glory. Our first medal at # TokyoOlympics2020, a second place finish in 49kg women’s weightlifting. Super proud,” said Laxman. Gambhir added: 1.3 billion Indians proud of #MirabaiChanu! . “ Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Satish Shivalingam also praised Mirabai’s achievement. “Mirabai Chanu Wins 49kg Women’s Weightlifting Silver Medal Made India Proud Flag of India Congratulations @mirabai_chanu! # Cheer4India # Tokyo2020,” Sakshi wrote on her Twitter page. Shivalingam said he became emotional watching Mirabai make history in Tokyo. “The story creates ho gaya. Itna aasan nahi hota (the story was created. It was not easy), this is a very, very big thing. I had tears in my ears. It will be difficult for anyone. to emulate that performance, ”he said. noted. With PTI entries

