Noor Muqqadams murder test case for the government: Gill





ISLAMABAD:

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan was personally following the Noor Muqaddam murder case and was in constant contact with the Inspector General Islamabad Police Department.

Speaking to the media after visiting the victim’s family in Islamabad, Gill said the prime minister ordered the Islamabad police chief to show no mercy to anyone involved in the murder .

He said the court was also asked to take the case first. Dr Gill said that if the police had received timely information, Noor’s life may have been saved.

He said such cases should be properly investigated to a logical conclusion so that the culprits can be brought to justice.

He assured former Ambassador Shoukat Ali that the government and the nation stood by his side during this time of trial.

He said Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari was in personal contact with the police in this matter.

Read The ministry asked to put Noor’s “killer” on ECL

He said the best police officers were overseeing the investigation of the case and that it was examined only on the merits.

Dr Gill expressed his deep sorrow and sorrow over the death of Noor Muqaddam and prayed that the deceased soul could find a high place and eternal peace and give courage to the bereaved family to endure the irreparable loss. with courage.

He said that former Ambassador Shoukat Ali, father of the victim, had done a lot for Pakistan and that the tragic death of his daughter saddened everyone.

Speaking to the media, Shaukat Ali said he was grateful to the prime minister, interior minister and human rights minister for hearing about the case.

He said it was the PTI government and that “we are waiting for justice”. “It’s a very simple case.

It is not necessary to find the killer, who is in front of us. We hope we will get justice. Our daughter was innocent. I want justice, I hope justice will be done. If it is not done, I will not spare anyone, ”he said.

