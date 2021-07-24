Turkish politics more unstable than ever in recent years, analyst

Turkish politics under incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan is the most volatile it has been in years Steven A. Cook, Eni Enrico Mattei Senior Researcher for Middle East and Africa Studies at the Council of Foreign Relations ,wrotein foreign policy on Friday.

While that doesn’t necessarily mean there will be another Gezi Park uprising or that Erdoan will be overthrown, Cook believes the Turkish president’s ability to establish and maintain control across the country appears compromised, which increases the prospect of large-scale protests, violence and political struggles at the top of the state.

Cook recalled the founding of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) in 2001. At that time, the new party offered a positive vision for the future based on piety, wider political participation, prosperity and power. that resonated with a growing community. and a more diverse group of voters than its previous Islamist heritage parties.

Circumstances also benefited the AKP infant at this time. Its predecessor government had already undertaken economic reforms that helped initiate the economic growth Turkey experienced in the 2000s. Moreover, although it never won more than 49.5% of the votes cast, the ‘AKP has managed to maintain a parliamentary majority without having to establish a coalition with other parties.

These factors, Cook said, have allowed Turkey to enjoy a period of political and social stability.

Nonetheless, the AKP and its partners at the time, the Glenist movement, were not appreciated by Turkey’s traditional secular elite. While Erdoan and other party leaders sought to portray themselves as the Muslim equivalent of the German Christian Democrats, they ultimately turned out to be considerably less democratic than they wanted the world to believe.

Cook believes Erdoen’s authoritarianism per se has not made Turkey unstable, adding that the Turkish president has a solid social base, which has helped Turkey’s stability.

While it is difficult to pinpoint a single point in time when Turkey’s stability began to weaken, Cook believes the Gezi Park protests in 2013 could be a good place to start alongside the Glenist-fueled corruption scandal in the end of the year which resulted in a massive purge of clerical supporters of government, media and higher education in 2014.

These events were followed by the breaking of the 2013 ceasefire with the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which rekindled this violent conflict in 2015, the attempted coup of July 2016, the economic crises of 2018 and 2019 and the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Cook believes that a straight line can be drawn from one of these events to another, and together they could represent a fracture in the AKP’s vision.

Indeed, these successive crises have highlighted the party’s failure to expand political participation, forge a more prosperous society, realize Turkey’s potential as a greater power, and institutionalize religious values ​​that would promote peace. good governance and would help to overcome the divisions in society.

The AKP muzzling the media and freedom of expression in Turkey has also conducted an impartial investigation into the July 2016 coup attempt, which leaves many important questions about this crucial event unanswered, Cook said.

Anyone who dares to question the official account of the Glenists’ guilt can expect to face the full brunt of the Turkish government, resulting in prison, property expropriation, family ruin and, for those lucky enough to escape, the constant fear of violent retaliation from Turkish intelligence agents and associated thugs, Cook said.

However, he added, this fear could dissipate, which could increase instability in Turkey.

Cook pointed out that Sedat Peker, the Turkish mobster whose revealing YouTube videos alleging the complicity of Turkish political leaders in everything from corruption to murder caused a sensation in Turkey, and Cevheri Gven, a journalist living in exile in Germany who is challenging question the AKP. representation of reality, have become more reliable sources than the government or the press in Turkey.

It’s a big deal, he added.

Cook sees serious implications for stability in Turkey now that the AKP’s positive outlook evaporates, with more Turkish citizens turning to sources like Peker and Gven for information.

With the AKP’s vision compromised, Erdoan had to rely increasingly on patronage and coercion to maintain control, Cook wrote. Both of these tools are expensive and out of date.

Nonetheless, he concluded by stressing that the AKP remains the most popular party in Turkey and Erdoan the most powerful person in the country. If the economy picks up, Erdoan could still be re-elected.

Given this uncertainty about the future, when asked whether Turkey is stable or not, Cook says he often responds by saying yes and no.