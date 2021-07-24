Imran Khan departs from Pakistan’s “historical and constitutional” stance on Kashmir (Shehbaz Sharif)





ISLAMABAD: Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks that Islamabad would let the people of Kashmir decide whether they want to join Pakistan or become an “independent state”, saying they are ‘departed from the “historical and constitutional position of the country”. “by proposing a second referendum other than the one mandated by the UN. Departing from Pakistan’s declared policy on Kashmir, Khan at two electoral rallies in the towns of Tarar Khal and Kotli in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK ) Friday, ahead of Sunday’s elections, said that following the UN-mandated referendum, his government will hold another referendum to give the people of Kashmir the choice to either live with Pakistan or become an independent state. At election rallies, Khan dismissed claims by his opponents that he wanted to convert the PoK into a province and said he was unsure where the idea came from. Khan’s remarks came after the head of the PML-N Maryam Nawaz addressing a campaign rally in the PoK claimed that the government of Prime Minister Khan had decided to change the status of the PoK and make it a province. Pakistan’s ruling over Kashmir, the issue should be resolved in accordance with the UN resolution through a referendum allowing Kashmiris to choose Pakistan or India. There is no third option of independence in the UN resolution. India has asserted that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and always will be” an integral part of the country. New Delhi also told Islamabad that issues related to Jammu and Kashmir are its internal affair and the country is able to resolve its own issues. Reacting to Khan’s remarks, Pakistani Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Sharif criticized the idea in a statement, saying the prime minister was deviating from Pakistan’s historic and constitutional position by proposing another referendum. “The whole nation rejects anything other than Pakistan’s historic position on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the UN Security Council resolutions,” he said. “The dispute over Jammu and Kashmir will be settled according to a transparent and independent plebiscite organized under the auspices of the United Nations and this is the position of the people of Pakistan and Kashmir,” he said. He said that “to impose a solution on the Kashmiris without their consent and without consultation is tantamount to helping India and betraying the cause of Kashmir.” Separately, Maulana Fazlur Rehman of Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) also criticized Khan’s remarks during a campaign rally in PoK, saying it proved the opposition concerns that the current government was following. the policy of former President Pervez Musharraf. make a “unilateral concession on Kashmir”. Imran Khan’s position is the same as that adopted during the tenure of former President General (Rtd) Musharraf, he said in a statement. Rehman said the proposal to hold a referendum in Kashmir without Gilgit-Baltistan was a betrayal of the Kashmir struggle. Friday was the last day of campaigning for the PoK elections on July 25. Rehman warned that his JUI-F party would not allow Khan’s agenda to be honored under any circumstances.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/world/pakistan/imran-khan-deviating-from-pakistans-historical-constitutional-position-on-kashmir-shehbaz-sharif/articleshow/84706559.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos