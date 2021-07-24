Joe Biden mocks Donald Trump by drinking water with one hand in viral video





President Joe Biden appeared to mock Donald Trump during a campaign rally in Virginia.

In a video shared on Twitter by @Acyn, President Biden was filmed in the middle of a speech stopping for a drink of water.

“Excuse me,” he said before bringing the glass to his mouth with one hand in what appeared to be a comic reference to Trump’s previously noted habit of drinking water with both hands. .

His actions drew loud cheers from the crowd at the rally in Arlington, Va., As part of Democrat Terry McAuliffe’s campaign for governor.

The importance of Biden’s sip hasn’t been lost on social media where the clip has been viewed over 576,000 times, gaining over 1,300 retweets in the process.

In a separate tweet, political strategist and Democratic consultant Adam Parkhomenko shared the video commenting “Biden just dragged shit out of Trump with a cup of water.”

Dr. Dena Grayson, scientist and former Democratic Congressional candidate, retweeted the video stating that she liked having a president “who can drink a glass of water with one hand!”

Writer Holly Figueroa O’Reilly also shared the handwriting of the tweet: “That sound you hear is a stocky-fingered, orange-faced man-child crying over how his water bottle was rigged, so he had to use both hands. “

Author Majid M Padellan, meanwhile, posted the video with the words: “ONE. HAND.”

At least two videos have since surfaced comparing Biden’s ability to drink water with one hand to Trump’s two-handed approach.

The former president’s drinking style became the source of much debate last year when he was filming during a graduation speech at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York, struggling to put himself a glass of water in the mouth.

In a video posted to Twitter, Trump appeared to have a hard time bringing the glass to his lips using his right hand and ultimately had to use his left to help him.

After the speech, the hashtag “#Trumpisnotwell” began popping up on Twitter.

President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event for Virginia Gubernatorial Candidate Terry McAuliff / Donald Trump drinks water at the Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center in Washington, DC. –President Biden mocked Trump’s drinking skills at a recent event. Anna Honeymaker / Mandal Ngan / Getty

A week later, Trump addressed the incident at a campaign rally in Tulsa where he claimed to have used both hands because he did not want to spill water on his silk tie.

“I’m looking at my tie because I did, took some water and spilled it on your tie, it hasn’t looked good for a long time, and frankly the tie isn’t never the same, ”he told the crowd.

To make the point and dispel any notion of ill health, he then took a glass of water with one hand and drank it.

“I don’t want to put water on the tie” – Trump is now complaining that people have noticed he seemed to have trouble drinking water from a glass in West Point last weekend. He then drinks water with one hand to prove that he can do it. pic.twitter.com/MC3u3FR7RT

-Aaron Rupar (atrupar) June 21, 2020

Since then, several conflicting videos have been shared online, some showing Trump appearing to drink with one hand with ease and others showing him using two.

Newsweek has contacted the White House and the Trump Organization for comment.

