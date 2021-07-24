Donald Trump Jr reacts to the announcement of Prince Harry’s memoir and is criticized on Twitter





KEY POINTS Donald Trump Jr. has apparently cast a shadow over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Twitter Some Twitter users have backed Trump, while others criticized him for the tweet Trump had previously criticized the Sussexes after their interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

Donald Trump Jr. has been toasted on Twitter after apparently casting a shadow over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Trump took to Twitter on Friday to weigh in on a Daily Mail report claiming that “Prince Harry made a four-pound deal, with the second not expected until after the Queen’s death,” which was shared on the platform by the user. Politics for all.

“But but but we just want to be alone. “Fancy stuff here,” Trump wrote.

A spokesperson for Prince Harry has since denied claims that the Duke of Sussex planned to issue a second memoir after the death of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. In a statement to The Independent, his representative said that unlike “false media reports,” Prince Harry is only working on one memoir, which is expected to be released by Penguin Random House in late 2022.

Some Twitter users backed Trump, one person commented: “Yes, I think Harry and Megain will do just about anything to get attention. They love the media. They want to be ‘left alone’ as if ‘bears hate him. Salmon”.

“Harry and Meghan need to find work and stop using the royal legend they both didn’t want to be a part of to make money. Harry needs to stop mourning the poor little rich boy song,” tweeted another.

“I won’t buy it or read it …” wrote a third person.

“I hope the queen will live to be 150!” another commented.

However, many Twitter users have come to Prince Harry and Markle’s defense and criticized Trump for his tweet.

“Sets off?” one person commented on his post, apparently referring to Trump’s book of the same name in 2019.

“Are you worried that his book will do better than yours?” another wrote.

“Speaking of fancy stuff and books. Saw a copy of your book in the $ 1 tree,” another tweeted.

“I love that they put you under your skin,” wrote a fourth Twitter user.

It was not the first time that Trump has commented on the activities of Prince Harry and Markle.

After the couple’s interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, Trump tweeted: “My take on Oprah’s interview on the Meghan Markle / Harry hostage video. Have fun and enjoy. When I looking for a calm and peaceful life out of the public eye, the first thing I will do is call Oprah for an interview. “

In an interview with Rumble, Trump said he never watched the Sussexes’ interview with Winfrey because it “wasn’t worth the time,” HuffPost reported.

“Are we really claiming that she is the victim of all this?” He was quoted as saying by the outlet. “Has she ever met a camera that she probably didn’t like? Are we really faking it? I feel really bad for Harry. He looks like a guy in a hostage video.”

Meanwhile, Prince Harry announced he was issuing a memoir on Monday, saying in a statement that he “wrote this not as the prince I was born but as the man I have become”.

“I have worn many hats over the years, literally and figuratively, and I hope that by telling my story, the ups and downs, the mistakes, the lessons learned, I can help show that little no matter where we’re from, we have more in common than you might think, “he said.

The Duke of Sussex continued: “I am deeply grateful for the opportunity to share what I have learned in my life so far and delighted that people are reading a first hand account of my life which is correct and entirely true. “

