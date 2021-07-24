Xi Jinping meets with senior military officials in Lhasa; highlights lasting stability and prosperity in Tibet

Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of long-term stability and prosperity in Tibet during a meeting with senior military officials in Lhasa, state media reported on Saturday, a day after he made an unannounced visit. in this region of strategic importance, especially for Nyingchi, a town close to the border with Arunachal Pradesh.

Xi, also secretary general of the ruling Communist Party of China (CPC) and chairman of the Central Military Commission, met with senior officials of the Tibetan military command of the People’s Liberation Army, guarding the border between China and India in Arunachal Pradesh, and also called for “fully strengthening the work of training soldiers and preparing for war,” reported the Global Times.

Xi, 68, made his first visit to Tibet as president from Wednesday to Friday. But his important visit was kept under wraps by official Chinese media until the tour ended on Friday due to the sensitivity of the trip.



As part of his trip, he first visited Nyingchi, a town strategically located near the border with Arunachal Pradesh.

Xi went to Nyingchi Station on Thursday to learn about the overall design of the Sichuan-Tibet railway and how the Lhasa-Nyingchi section has operated since June 25.

It was the first time in recent years that a top Chinese leader had visited the Tibetan border town. From there, he traveled to the provincial capital Lhasa by the recently launched high-speed train.

He concluded his visit to the politically sensitive Himalayan region on Friday by meeting with representatives of troops stationed in Tibet.

Xi met with representatives of the troops stationed in Tibet, calling for efforts to strengthen military training and readiness in all aspects and make contributions to the stability, prosperity and sustainable development of Tibet, ”the report said. Xinhua official news agency.

However, the CCP-run tabloid Global Times said that Xi during his meeting with PLA officials stressed that local troops should fully strengthen the work of training soldiers and preparing for war and contribute to a positive force to promote long-term stability and prosperity in Tibet. “.

Xi’s first visit to Tibet came amid ongoing Indo-Chinese military tensions in eastern Ladakh.

According to Xinhua, Xi visited the Tibet Autonomous Region on the 70th anniversary of the “peaceful liberation of Tibet, the first time in the history of the Party and the country.”

He congratulated the 70th anniversary of the peaceful liberation of Tibet, visited officials and ordinary people of various ethnic groups and passed on the care of the CPC Central Committee to them, according to the report.

He said that at present, Tibet is at a new historical starting point of its development, and the leadership of the CCP must be maintained and the path of “Chinese-style socialism” must be followed.

Xi said over the past 70 years Tibet has become historic

in the social system and achieved full economic and social development, with a significant improvement in the standard of living of the population.

“It has been proven that without the CCP there would not have been a new China or a new Tibet,” Xi said. “The guidelines and policies of the CPC Central Committee regarding work in Tibet are absolutely correct.”

China is accused of suppressing cultural and religious freedom in the remote and predominantly Buddhist Himalayan region. China has dismissed the charges.

During his meetings in Tibet, Xi stressed the full implementation of the “CCP’s” basic guidelines governing religious work, respecting the religious beliefs of the people, adhering to the principle of independence and autonomy in religious affairs.

He also insisted on governing religious affairs according to the law and guiding Tibetan Buddhism to adapt to a socialist society, according to the Xinhua report.

Since becoming president in 2013, Xi has pursued a firm policy of tightening security control over Tibet. Beijing cracked down on Buddhist monks and followers of the Dalai Lama, who despite his exile remained a spiritual leader widely admired and revered by Tibetans.

Xi also pushed the Tibetan government and the military to strengthen border security by improving the infrastructure of border villages, including building new homes for residents.

Xi’s policies on Tibet include the “sinization” of Tibetan Buddhism, bringing it in line with the policies of the ruling Communist Party.