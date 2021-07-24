Lack of empathy towards health workers and the community





Jakarta – Circulate chain messages and various downloads on social media (medsos) that invite the public expression took to the streets at the State Palace, today against the backdrop of the rejection of the Implementation of Restrictions on Community Activities (PPKM). The Presidential Personnel Office (KSP) criticized the planned protest titled ‘End of the game Jokowi‘ the. Deputy IV to the Presidential Chief of Staff for Political Information and Communication Juri Ardiantoro said that President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has repeatedly expressed openness and appreciation for various criticisms from various gone. In fact, the jury continued, these critiques have been factored into policy making, including from other parties such as academics / experts, students, community organizations and those who pay attention to the management of COVID-19. “As stated by the President, the government understands that people’s lives are not currently under any light pressure, but the policy of limiting community activities must be taken to reduce the high rate of transmission of Covid-19 and prevent hospitals from be paralyzed due to being overwhelmed. by receiving patients, ”he said. as written in the press release received by detikcom, Saturday (24/7/2021). Moreover, added the jury, this restriction policy is also accompanied by efforts to alleviate the burden of life of people dependent on daily income. “Therefore, the government added aid in the form of rice distribution, the establishment of public kitchens, in addition to those already underway, such as electricity subsidies, social assistance, the village fund. BLT, internet quota grants, Family Hope Program, and basic food cards, ”he said. Plus, at the same time, the government is building a system that makes COVID-19 patients easier and more comfortable. This includes those who undergo self-isolation (isoman) with telemedicine services and free medication. Therefore, the Jury appealed that it is very important to avoid activities that cause crowds. Protests during the PPKM period may in fact become a cluster for the spread of COVID-19. “Currently, what is needed is empathy for all those struggling with Covid-19, such as health workers and siblings struggling to recover. Empathy also for the agents who keep the community in compliance with health protocols and for the community to work together to overcome the pandemic and try to ease the economic burden, ”he explained. According to the jury, the collaboration of all parties is the key to being able to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic. It can start with following health protocols together, to working together to help the local community that is isomaniac. “Many of our siblings need drugs and other medical devices to recover from Covid-19. Many of our siblings are also struggling to meet their daily needs. Let’s work with the government to overcome all of these. difficulties, ”he said. said. . Watch the video: Mahfud Md re “Jokowi End Game” demo call: beware of unclean bands! [Gambas:Video 20detik] (h / jbr)

