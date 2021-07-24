Politics
Will Boris Johnson give up his role by appointing the Archbishop of Canterbury?
A few weeks ago, Prime Minister Boris Johnson laughed at me when I asked him if he was now a practicing Roman Catholic, having recently been married to Carrie Symonds at Westminster Cathedral.
His answer was “I am not discussing these deep issues. Certainly not with you.”.
The question may be “deep”, as he puts it, but it is also – as one senior minister reminded me – an intensely practical question and relevant to his office as Prime Minister.
Because under the British constitution:
1. The Prime Minister’s Appointments Secretary has an advisory role in the appointment of all bishops
2. The president of the commission which appoints an archbishop is chaired by a layman chosen by the prime minister.
3. The PM ultimately chooses a bishop or archbishop from a shortlist of two (although except in exceptional circumstances, the PM accepts the commission’s preferred candidate).
In other words, the PM and the PM’s office are intimately involved in the ruling over the Church of England, and – as one cabinet member told me – it would not be appropriate or possible if the PM is a practicing Roman Catholic.
In fact, as I understand it, there is a contingency plan in place in case a PM is not the Church of England, for these functions to be transferred to the Lord Chancellor (whose current incumbent, Robert Buckland, is imbued with the established church).
So at some point Boris Johnson will surely have to reveal whether he got married in a Roman Catholic cathedral with a special dispensation from Rome, if in fact what happened in the cathedral was a blessing rather than a formal marriage, or if he is the first avowed Catholic head of the British government.
When I asked the Prime Minister about this at the G7 in Cornwall, he suggested that his religion was a private matter.
I happen to be an agnostic or secular Jew who has immense respect for people of faith. And under normal circumstances, I would never pressure someone to talk about religion if it made them feel uncomfortable.
But the PM is not just any old man. He or she is intimately involved in the governance of the Church of England. This question of conscience is therefore a question of public interest.
I asked a senior official what the Prime Minister would lose by staying out of the Church of England involvement.
He stressed that the Prime Minister’s great obsession is to appoint Brexiters and Johnsonians to all important public office, to sweep away what he sees as the toxic hegemony of the Blairites and the vilified liberal metropolitan elite.
We have seen that with the controversies over the nominations for the presidency of the BBC and media regulator Ofcom (although I am not sure how the nomination of Arch Remainer and liberal Metropolitan George Osborne to chair the British Museum is consistent with this section, although perhaps its Toryness is sufficient).
The relevant point is that the current Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, has never knowingly refrained from criticizing ministers or the Conservative government when he sees them as trampling on the poorest and weakest.
Within what was once known as the Establishment, Welby has been a rare public critic of Mr Johnson, and in an interview with the Sunday Times in October 2019 he appeared to berate Mr Johnson for using language arsonist to foment dangerous divisions, especially over Brexit. .
Call Peston – The 100th Special Episode with Sir Keir Starmer
My Mandarin source therefore wonders if Boris Johnson’s apparent reluctance to withdraw from any influence over the choice of bishops and Welby’s successor stems from a reluctance to relinquish a personal role in cultural wars, as it relates to the Church of England.
Or to put it another way, he speculates Mr Johnson would like to have a voice to prevent Welby from being replaced by someone he would consider just another boring southpaw.
This is all intriguing, except that he fails on one simple point: Mr Johnson is either a Roman Catholic or he is not. As Prime Minister ambiguity is not possible, he cannot be both Roman Catholic and Church of England; thereupon he cannot have his cake and eat it, because under the Roman Catholic Relief Act of 1829 a Roman Catholic prime minister cannot advise the monarch on the appointment of bishops.
So presumably before another post of bishop is filled he will have to either abolish the law of 1829 – although it would be eccentric if a prime minister who is not the Church of England were to give advice on Church of England appointments – or confessing faith in public.
Boris Johnson might not think this is fair, but hundreds of years of turbulent British history make it very difficult for any prime minister to insist that his faith is a purely private matter.
