Priest George Ponnaiah detained for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Modi and DMK leaders





Tamil Nadus Madurai police arrested Christian priest George Ponnaiah for making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, from Bharat Mata (India mother ) and leaders of the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party. The priest made these derogatory remarks in a speech that has gone viral on social networks. Several complaints have already been filed against him, accusing him of having tried to stir up inter-community tensions. Following the outcry sparked by his speech, George Ponnaiah apologized for his remarks. Police said George Ponnaiah was arrested on Saturday morning after being told he was trying to flee the country. Madurai Police turned him over to Nagercoil Police. CONTROVERSIAL REMARKS BY GEORGE PONNAIAH George Ponnaiah is a priest and a senior member of the Christian Democratic Council. He recently participated in an event jointly organized by members of the Christian and Muslim communities of Arumana, in the district of Kanyakumari. In his speech at the event, George Ponnaiah denounced the DMK and said, “Devotees and Hindus have not made you win. The victory of the DMK was a handout given by Christians and Muslims. He also warned the ruling DMK not to forget him. Besides that, he also allegedly made derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Interior Minister Amit Shah and Bharat Mata (Mother India). MULTIPLE FILES George Ponnaiah’s speech sparked an uproar and several police complaints were quickly filed against him and the event’s organizers in different parts of the state. The complaints alleged that through his words, George Ponnaiah had insulted Hindus and disturbed religious harmony in society. Madurai police said they were told by colleagues in Nagercoil that the priest was trying to flee the country. Madurai SP V Baskaran said that after the report they stepped up surveillance at all checkpoints in the city. At around 8 a.m., George Ponnaiah was apprehended in a luxury car during a check-up near the Madurai convenience store. He was taken into custody and handed over to Nagercoil police. He will be formally arrested after questioning. READ ALSO | Meghalaya: man detained for posting derogatory comments on Facebook READ ALSO | Delhi police summons UP priest Yati Narsinghanand for inflammatory comments on the Prophet

