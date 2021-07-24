Mehwish Hayat thinks she could run for prime minister





Actor Mehwish Hayat recently revealed high career aspirations during an interview with local media. Hayat, who has solidified his position in the entertainment industry, is now looking to broaden his horizons by taking a rather different career path. The actor shared in the interview that she would like to debut in the political arena soon but doesn’t want to stop there. Hayat has his eyes riveted on the Prime Minister’s seat.

Punjabi actor Nahin Jaungi explained in a question-and-answer segment that she has grown more interested in politics over time. “This is something I want to pursue as a topic,” Hayat shared. When asked by the host whether the actor would prefer to enter politics through parliament or through a political party, Jawani actor Phir Nahin Ani said, “The intention is to help bring about a positive change in the world. country. Time will tell better if this happens by entering parliament or forming my own political party. “

Explaining how she was inspired by Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) policy, she shared: “I am inspired by [their] political because they brought good changes and a shift in societal thinking. Imran Khan was a cricketer before [he entered politics]. If a cricketer can become Prime Minister, so can an actress. “

When asked if she was interested in challenging Imran Khan politically and becoming the country’s next prime minister, she replied: “I don’t want to challenge him, but someone is bound to take his place later and I can. also become a candidate for the post of prime minister. “

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2311929/mehwish-hayat-believes-she-could-run-for-prime-minister

