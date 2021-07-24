Khmer Buddhist foundation donates $ 500,000 for COVID aid





Nothing is permanent, therefore everything is precious. Here is a selection of some events, ephemeral or not in the Buddhist world this week. A Khmer Buddhist foundation is launched Lyna Lam, San Francisco resident, Cambodian lawyer and philanthropist, launched A Khmer Buddhist foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to empowering the Khmer people and preserving their traditions and culture. As a first act, the organization donated nearly $ 500,000 to support Cambodians affected by COVID-19, GlobeNewswire reports. The donation will be administered by International friends, a Cambodia-based non-profit organization, to provide the country’s extensive health system with essential supplies, including ventilators, patient monitors, personal protective equipment and oxygen pressure gauges. Part of the donation will also be used to provide food and assistance to poor children and their families. “We were saddened to learn of the devastating COVID-19 situation in Cambodia,” Lam said in a press release. While we know firsthand that the Cambodian people are resilient and have recovered from all hardships stronger than before, we also know that additional supplies and resources can help speed their recovery and put end to this terrible pandemic. The foundation is currently accepting donations through its website. In addition to COVID-19 aid, the foundation aims to support various causes for the Cambodian people in Cambodia and abroad through grants for temple operations and new businesses, college internships and artistic initiatives. and cultural. Lam is also building a temple in San Jose, California. Chinese President visits Tibet for first time in 30 years On July 21, Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Tibet for two days. While Xi had previously visited Tibet in 2011 as vice president, his trip this week marks the first visit by a Chinese president to Tibet in three decades. Arriving in the southeastern city of Nyingchi, Xi visited a number of urban development sites before taking the high-altitude railroad to Lhasa, the country’s capital. During his stay, Xi visited the Potala Palace, traditionally the home of the now exiled Tibetan leader, the Dalai Lama. Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that Xi had met with local provincial officials to push the Tibetan people to accept “the great homeland, the Chinese people, Chinese culture, the Chinese Communist Party and socialism with Chinese characteristics. . According to Reuters, Xis’ visit indicates confidence in the Chinese Communist Party’s control over Tibet. Tibetan Nuns Project Seeks Funding to Empower Women Geshama The Tibetan Nuns Project (TNP), a non-profit organization dedicated to the education and empowerment of nuns in the Tibetan Buddhist tradition, recently launched a Geshema Endowment Fund to help cover the costs involved in training and qualifying religious nuns as Geshemasthe highest level of training of the Gelug Tibetan school. Obtaining a diploma in geshema, which involves 17 years of study culminating in an examination period of 4 years, was only officially accessible to nuns in 2012. Today, only 44 nuns hold of the diploma. The NPT hopes that increased funding will help more qualified nuns earn geshéma and use the formation to take on leadership roles in monastic and lay communities. Dalai Lama writes to Belgian and German leaders about recent flooding Following the recent catastrophic floods which claimed the lives of at least 195 people in Germany and Belgium, the Dalai Lama wrote to German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo to offer them his condolences. I am saddened to see reports of unprecedented flooding which have wreaked havoc across Western Europe, particularly affecting Belgium and Germany, he wrote. The loss of life, the damage to property and the hardships that thousands of people face are most overwhelming. I understand that every effort is made to help those affected. I want to express my condolences to the bereaved and my deepest sympathy for those devastated by this disaster. My thoughts are with all those affected by this calamity.



