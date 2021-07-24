Bilawal castigates his political rivals





ISLAMABAD:

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari lambasted both Prime Minister Imran Khan and PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz for dragging their respective children into politics and said Kashmir did not need of such a type of policy.

“Kashmiris need development, employment and political decency. There is only one party that can provide the Kashmiris with what they want and that is the PPP, ”Bilawal said Friday during a campaign speech in the Bagh district of Azad Jammu-et. – Cashmere (AJK).

PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz reportedly made an “anti-Semitic” statement against the children of Prime Minister Imran Khan after the Prime Minister shot former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for attending his polo match. grandson, Junaid Safdar, in London.

Blawal said that these people – the PTI and the leaders of the PML-N – are the ones who pray for the success of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the elections or who invite Modi to their weddings.

Bilawal said it was he alone who opposed Modi. “Jiyalas [PPP workers] neither accept any agreement on Kashmir, nor the puppet [PTI government],” he said.

While reminding the Kashmiri people that the relationship between the PPP and the Kashmiris goes back three generations, Bilawal said that neither the PTI nor the PML-N have increased the salaries and pensions of civil servants.

“But the PPP had increased salaries by up to 120%, pensions by up to 100% and the salaries of the brave soldiers who defend countries and fight terrorists by up to 175%. On July 27, Prime Minister Jiyala of Kashmir will increase salaries again, ”he announced.

He said that the PPP philosophy is to provide jobs for young people and that the last PPP government in Kashmir provided more than 11,000 jobs to Kashmiris.

“I will never forget the welcome I received at the Bagh university campus. The stadium where the rally is held was established by the PPP government in Kashmir; the road I took to get to Bagh was built by PPP and the bridge I crossed was also built by PPP.

“The other Kashmiri governments have done no development work for the Kashmiri people,” Bilawal said.

The PPP leader promised that the party would also establish a heart hospital to provide free treatment to the people, like the medical facilities in Sindh. “We will not leave the Kashmiri people at the mercy of this puppet government or anyone like it,” he said.

While appreciating the jiyalas for staging a large rally in Muzaffarabad, the official statement released after the event quoted Bilawal as saying that “Modi and the puppet are shaking and shaking after seeing such a large crowd in PPP jalsa.”

He said people who say the PPP is over should come and see the crowded crowd, saying the rally showed that the only party that emerges victorious on July 25 will be the PPP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://tribune.com.pk/story/2311904/bilawal-lambasts-his-political-rivals The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos