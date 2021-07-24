Oseltamivir and Favipiravir Drugs looked for by Jokowi during the Pharmacy Inspection, what are they?





Suara.com – Oseltamivir and Favipiravir which drugs? How come Jokowi is looking when he checks the availability of drugs in pharmacies? Well, to find the answer, let’s look at the following explanation. VIRAL VIDEO OF JOKOWI pharmacies VISIT A video showing President Joko Widodo going to a pharmacy to ask for oseltamivir and favipiravir suddenly went viral. In the video, the pharmacy pharmacist explains that the drug has been out of stock for a long time, both generic and branded, namely Fluvir. President Jokowi then asked about other drugs. Head of the presidential secretariat Heru Budi Hartono said the moment was recorded at a pharmacy in Bogor, West Java, on Friday afternoon (7/23/2021). Because the video was broadcast widely, many are wondering what exactly are Oseltamivir and Favipirafir? For more details, just take a look at the reviews below. Read also:

Jokowi looks for Oseltamivir in pharmacies, it turns out that it is not recommended for the main drug of Covid-19 WHAT IS OSELTAMIVIR? INFOGRAPHIC: 7 new variations of Covid-19 prevention advice! Oseltamivir was previously known as an antiviral drug for the treatment of influenza or influenza types A and B, the popular brands being Fluvir and Tamiflu. This medicine will inhibit neuroamidase the influenza virus must replicate. While in the case of Covid-19, Oseltamivir is a drug that is administered empirically at the onset of the pandemic because it is difficult to distinguish symptoms of Covid-19 from influenza infection. In the government’s Covid-19 (isoman) self-isolation free medicine package, this drug is in package B for patients with mild symptoms. However, the latest recommendations for the management of Covid-19 no longer recommend administering this Oseltamivir to Covid-19 patients, unless there is a suspicion of influenza co-infection. WHAT IS FAVIPIRAVIR? Favipiravir is a derivative of pyrazinecarboxamide. Favipiravir or t705 or 6-fluoro-3-hydroxy-2-pyrazinecarboxamide it will work against RNA viruses by inhibiting polymerase enzymes, so viruses cannot reproduce. Favipiravir is an antiviral medicine used to treat several types of influenza viruses, such as influenza A, which causes avian and swine influenza, influenza B, and influenza C. Currently, favipiravir is still being studied for treat Covid-19 infections. Read also:

These 6 drugs are researched by Jokowi in a viral video, here are the benefits The use of Favipiravir in the treatment of Covid-19 infection will be considered by doctors depending on the severity of the disease and the general condition of the patient. Of course, oseltamivir and favipiravir are both hard drugs. Both can only be purchased with a doctor’s prescription and are used under the supervision of a doctor. So, don’t be sloppy! This is an explanation of what Oseltamivir and Favipiravir are. Contributors: Rishna Maulina Pratama

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.suara.com/news/2021/07/24/162125/oseltamivir-dan-favipiravir-obat-yang-dicari-jokowi-saat-sidak-apotek-apa-itu The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos