A master plan with a common goal – The diplomat

Publicity

Perhaps to the surprise of some, US President Joe Biden has maintained a robust and multidimensional counter-position against many of China’s political priorities. Among the range of areas in which countries compete, the battle for technological hegemony comes to the fore. However, if history is a teacher, the status quo of stepping up competitive rhetoric, disengaged policymaking, and face-to-face exchanges is a recipe for disaster. The general state of diplomatic relations notwithstanding, the United States and China must tackle the expensive conversation of how to cooperate on technological self-sufficiency, including discussions of technological standards that can remain infallible for decades. A China-US-led framework on R&D and the use of advanced technologies such as AI, robotics and the Internet of Things (IoT) can serve as a foundation for multilateral initiatives to disseminate socio-economic prosperity around the world.



In his book The Great Decoupling, former British intelligence operations director Nigel Inkster describes the practical difficulties of a technological divorce between the United States and China, despite the tensions of the status quo. Inksters’ writing is rooted in decades of intelligence and diplomacy experience with China. He foresight tackles an issue often absent in orthodox thinking in Sino-US international relations: the idea that Beijing’s technological ambitions are based on eternal reminders of the century of humiliation. The Chinese neo-ethos – the cultural and narrative importance of Beijing’s technological ambitions – symbolizes the will of its leaders to establish the country as a mark of technological and a priori economic success.



Even disregarding empirical data at the local level, there is a plethora of evidence to support this. The latest wave of Chinese government policies outlines the ambition to become a self-sufficient country without dependence on foreign exports and intellectual property (IP). Elizabeth Perry highlights the correlation between this culture-driven mission and the socio-economic prosperity of peoples like legitimacy of performance. Indeed, these principles continue to be reflected in contemporary national discourse. President Xi Jinping, during the plenary meeting of 14th five-year plan, emphasized the importance of scientific and technological innovation to boost the economic prosperity of populations. His plans include decades of research trajectories in quantum computing, biotechnology, and deep space. Made in China 2025 is a previous outcrop of this thesis, focusing on the development of semiconductor self-sufficiency with a commensurate level of government investment. Recognizing the looming challenges of consumer demand, the policy was an implicit recognition that China may soon face a sinking or swimming state.



But how should the above shape America’s approaches to China and its own tech policies? While the Biden administration maintains some of the Trump administration’s policies toward China, it has also underscored an openness to working together on matters of mutual interest that offer salient benefits. Climate change is one of those areas, and technology is another, according to Huawei. The most recent from US Secretary Antony Blinkens call with the director of the Chinese Office of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Yang Jiechi, reports that the US offer to cooperate on common challenges is still on the table. Just as complex foreign policy issues like North Korea, Iran or Myanmar would be difficult to solve without the cooperation gained from the United States and China, the inevitability of innovation in AI, the robotics and cyberwarfare should spark a discussion of premonitory and prophylactic solutions aimed at avoiding a technological cold war.



First of all, it requires a categorical recognition by both countries that the grand strategies defined by tit-for-tat exchanges in the technology sector are counterproductive. A hot war is a disaster for the United States and China because of their inextricable economic ties, but also harmful would be colorful perennial competition by dividing and conquering supply chains and containing other R&D and IP developments. Although Biden revoked his predecessors’ ban on domestic downloads of TikTok and WeChat, he maintained a security-based review of exports and intellectual property, while Xi began to implement Export Control Law. While it is difficult to imagine that either country would revoke these policies, both must make bilateral and multilateral commitments, with the understanding that, as with climate change, mutual cooperation would bring absolute benefits to both parties. worldwide.



There are two comprehensive, but related, initiatives that the two countries can consider. First and foremost, the United States and China should organize a bilateral commission made up of government officials, military personnel, academics, and representatives of NGOs and the private sector. The commission would engage leadership, staff and resources in regular discussions on three main pillars: advanced technology, cybersecurity and disinformation. The working groups would work in a Track 1.5 format to determine a mutual desire establishing ethical standards and best practices.



In the pillar of advanced technology, the United States and China should determine their common interests in the development of human-centered AI, promising the ethical use and R&D of intelligent technology. Actors from both countries should commit to being transparent and accountable in the conduct of their research and build a united framework based on shared values ​​in Beijing AI Principles and the Asilomar Principles. In the pillar of cybersecurity, the United States and China can revitalize the rhetoric of Presidents Obama and Xi during the 2015 state visit, where they OK establish a high-level joint dialogue on cybercrime. Representatives should agree to ban cyber attacks on critical infrastructure, over the results of the Biden-Poutine Summit, while the military engages in regular cyber-wargames to develop a framework of best practices in concert with the private sector. Finally, the task force should address that in principle the two will repeal state-sponsored disinformation campaigns. The commission may provide opportunities to update narratives and cooperate on research regarding the harmful and accelerated pace of malicious disinformation via AI.



Second, creating a strong bilateral initiative facilitates both inviting and welcoming multilateral partners. An initiative led by the United States and China in the aforementioned three pillars would signal a recognition of the paramount importance of the new norms and ethical standards as a global political priority. The Biden administration can fix the whiplash resulting from the US withdrawal from the Trans-Pacific Partnership by committing to multilateral commitments incorporating new technological standards. As the two largest economies, with colossal stakes involved in the evolutionary trajectory of the border technology space in the decades to come, the United States and China must strengthen their leadership in calling on countries to engage in a binding multilateral commitment to support humane development and use. frontier technologies. To this end, they must spearhead the creation of an international architecture that establishes shared ethical standards in advanced technology, cybersecurity and disinformation. Strong loyalty on the part of both would give much needed impetus to the operationalization of the UN Secretaries General Digital cooperation roadmap or the support of the OECD Global AI Partnership (GPAI).



Policymakers in the United States and China are aware of the ubiquitous and ubiquitous nature of uncontrolled smart technology. The leaders of the two countries must dissolve their stubbornness and holistically reconfigure their approaches to technological competition by making fruitful the common ground they share. Systematic discourse can catalyze horizontal awareness by cementing consensus for multilateral cooperation. Of course, technological competition is only one component of the current tensions between the United States and China, and these overtures are not likely to radically change the behavior of states. Nonetheless, these areas foresee the trajectory of not only US-China relations, but also global prosperity in the decades to come. Shared leadership is crucial and cooler heads must prevail, lest the two fail to put the genius back in the bottle.