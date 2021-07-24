UNGA President-elect Abdulla Shahid called on Prime Minister Modi





UNGA President-elect Abdulla Shahid on Friday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who stressed the importance of reforming the multilateral system to reflect the current realities and aspirations of a large majority of the world’s population, according to an official press release. Shahid, also Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives, is visiting India in his capacity as president-elect of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) following the elections held in New York on July 7. Modi congratulated Shahid on his resounding victory in the election, noting that this reflects the growing stature of the Maldives on the world stage. The statement said: “The Prime Minister congratulated the President-elect on his vision statement for a ‘Presidency of Hope’ and assured him of India’s full support and cooperation during his presidency. He stressed the importance of reforming the multilateral system, including United Nations bodies, to reflect current world realities and the aspirations of a large majority of the world’s population. The two leaders also discussed the rapid growth of India-Maldives bilateral relations in recent years. Delighted to meet the President-elect of the 76th UNGA and FM of Maldives HE Abdulla Shahid. I wish him every success during his Presidency of Hope. We also reiterated India’s commitment to the Maldives as an essential pillar of our “Neighborhood First” policy. pic.twitter.com/buHPsevqLU – Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 23, 2021 Modi expressed his satisfaction that bilateral projects are progressing well despite the constraints of the Covid-19 pandemic. He underlined the importance of the Maldives as a key pillar of India’s “neighborhood first policy” and the vision of SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region), he said. . At the same time, he said in a speech that the international community must unite to help the Afghan people achieve their aspirations. Shahid, the Maldives’ foreign minister, also told a major think tank that the United Nations has a “very clear role” to play in Afghanistan, as maintaining international peace and security is a key issue. mandate of the United Nations Security Council. The Maldivian leader arrived in India on Wednesday for a three-day visit. India is the first country Shahid visits in his official capacity as President-elect of the United Nations General Assembly. “Afghans are resilient. Their leadership is strong, their government is a democratic government elected by the people, ”he said during an interactive session at the Indian World Affairs Council. “I believe that the international community should come together and help the Afghan people in any way they want so that they can follow the path laid out by their government,” Shahid added. The Taliban have made rapid progress across Afghanistan in recent weeks after the United States withdrew the majority of its forces. The United States aims to complete its withdrawal by August 31.

