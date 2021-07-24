Dear Pak Jokowi, Covid drugs have been scarce for a long time!





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – Covid-19 drugs are scarce on the market lately, even buying through online stores is also difficult. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) finally proved himself yesterday. One of the COVID-19 isomaniac patients who has a hard time researching drugs for the COVID-19 isomaniac is Zico. The 30-year-old man who lives in Kemayoran, central Jakarta, began to sense the scarcity of drugs for the isoman COVID-19 when he was looking for drugs for his two HIV-positive parents. “I’m looking for Avigan’s parents and another taking antibiotics. I don’t want to go back to the hospital, I waited almost 3 hours. Totally in the hospital 6 hours: 3 hours for treatment, 3 hours to wait for meds. When I got home from there I was positive, “he said, citing seconds, Saturday (24/7/2021). On July 1, 2021, Zico developed symptoms of rheumatic pain, anosmia, dizziness, cough, runny nose, and fever. He hastily performed a swab PCR test, but the results would not be known until the next day. For the sake of speed of treatment, Zico conducted an online consultation with a doctor from the telemedicine service. “I swabbed, the situation is not strong. In the morning swab. While waiting for the results, the night consulted Halodoc. I said, it looks 70% positive. The doctor asked what symptoms , the doctor said he was 90% positive, “he said. Medicines that need to be prepared include oseltamivir, azithromycin, Cortidex, Fluimucil, and Sanmol. However, Zico was stressed not to source or purchase COVID-19 drugs until the swab results were released. The next day, Zico tested positive for COVID-19. Unfortunately, telemedicine services can only provide 2 out of 5 drug recommendations because other drugs are out of stock. Zico was forced to search for drugs online from store to store. Fortunately, Zico still had the Azithromycin left over from his parents’ purchases. “The (order for drugs) has been canceled (in telemedicine), only Sanmol and Cortidex are available. This means that I am running out of Oseltamivir, it has the same antiviral as Fluimucil, if I do not confuse the drug with breathing. I watched from K24, Kimia Farma, until Roxy was gone… everything, ”he said. Earlier regarding the scarcity of a number of drugs for the COVID-19 isomaniac, Indonesian Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin reminded not to stock up. These drugs are usually hard drugs, so they can only be purchased with a doctor’s prescription, for patients who really need them. “If we store it (covid drugs) at home, I understand because it gives a feeling of comfort, but it reduces the chances that a person needs to have access to it and can die,” Health Minister Budi said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (me me)



