Residents of Gili Trawangan write to President Jokowi





The community complained about the contract between PT Gili Trawangan Indah and the NTB provincial government to RI 1. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, MATARAM – Residents of the iconic tourist area of ​​Gili Trawangan, North Lombok Regency, West Nusa Tenggara (NTB) sent a letter to President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) regarding the amendment to the contract between PT Gili Trawangan Indah (GTI) and provincial government (provincial government) NTB. “We respect President Joko Widodo, we want to complain. In response to the attitude of the Governor of NTB that the people of Gili Trawangan, the people of Indonesia firmly and jointly reject the amendment to the PT GTI contract launched by the Governor of NTB, “said community leader Gili Trawangan, Ustaz Zainul Abdul Hadi in the city of Mataram, Friday (23/7) evening WIB. The community demanded the termination of PT GTI’s contract, which had been deliberately irresponsible, and denied its responsibilities. Zainul said the people of Gili Trawangan are too often ignored. “Our ancestors have a long history of clearing neglected land, their ancestors built Gili Trawangan which was abandoned to become an icon of international tourism. We strongly reject the accusation of the governor of NTB as an illegal community and man. business, because we pay taxes to the government, ”he said. The residents called on NTB Governor Zulkieflimansyah to dare to confront PT GTI, to put the interests of the people, NTB and Indonesia first. Zainul stressed that the residents of Gili Trawangan would stand until the blood dries on their bodies. “We are asking for help and assistance from President Jokowi because it seems that in NTB it seems that there are no more spaces where we Gili Trawangan can complain.” , he said, citing the contents of the letter. On Thursday June 10, 2021, signing of the minutes of the agreement on the main points of amendment to the production contract agreement between the Provincial Government of NTB and PT GTI at the Public Prosecutor’s Office of NTB. During the signing ceremony, Governor Zulkieflimansyah was also present with NTB Deputy Governor Sitti Rohmi Djalillah. Also present were the regional secretary of the NTB, Lalu Gita Ariadi, the head of the Attorney General of the NTB, Tomo Sitepu, representing the State Attorney General (JPN), as well as a number of representatives of the scope of the NTB Forkopimda. In the PT GTI contract for the right to manage the tourism business over an area of ​​65 hectares in the main tourist area of ​​NTB, namely Gili Trawangan, North Lombok Regency, this sparked a prolonged controversy among the residents of NTB. Because from the signing of the contract in 1995 until the end of 2026, it has not yet had an impact on regional revenues. In fact, in the contract, PT GTI had committed to pay the NTB provincial government an increase in royalties every five years, but in reality the regions only receive Rp 22.5 million per year. Meanwhile, the daily speed of money in the main destination of NTB reaches Rp. 2 billion to Rp. 5 billion. In fact, according to the calculation results of the Director General of State Assets for the Bali Nusa Tenggara region, the regional revenue lost in Gili Trawangan has reached over 2.3 trillion rupees.

