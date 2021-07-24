On the second anniversary of Mueller’s testimony, Trump’s world is very different





On July 24, 2019, Special Advocate Robert Mueller III testified before the House Judiciary and Intelligence Committees House about his report on Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election. Today, two years later, Much has changed in the world, especially for former President Donald Trump, whose life has clearly been affected by the Mueller report.

Much has changed for former President Donald Trump in the two years since Robert Mueller testified before Congress on July 24, 2019. In this photo, Trump prepares to speak at the action conference conservative politics [CPAC] held at the Hilton Anatole on July 11 in Dallas. Brandon Bell / Getty Images

Throughout his historic testimony, Mueller, who led the investigation into Russian interference and whether Donald Trump’s associates aided those efforts, declined to give many personal opinions related to the conclusions of the 448-page report he submitted in April.

However, he issued a stern warning about Russia’s interference in US policy: “They’re doing it while we’re sitting here.”

“I hope that’s not the new normal,” he said, “but I’m afraid it is.”

His report clearly noted that Congress had the power to decide whether Trump had obstructed justice and could then take further action if deemed warranted. Senator Elizabeth Warren, a Democrat from Massachusetts, noted on July 24 that “Robert Mueller’s report is a referral for impeachment, and it is up to Congress to act.”

And Congress did, with the House of Representatives impeaching Trump in December 2019, although the Senate acquitted him a few months later in February 2020.

Trump’s world is radically different from that of the two years Mueller testified. In fact, a lot has changed for the former president since the last birthday a year ago.

On July 24, 2020, Trump was still President and he was still tweeting. Not only did he lose the 2020 US presidential election, he has also since been banned from Twitter. He was also indicted by the House a second time, this time for inciting insurgency. Once again, he is acquitted by the Senate.

Prior to this impeachment, however, Trump was the leader of the country during an unprecedented pandemic, and he also contracted the coronavirus.

Even now, and even after losing numerous lawsuits in an attempt to overturn election results, he continues to defend debunked allegations of voter fraud in conservative media appearances and at rallies across the country. formally formed to fund contestations of election results, raised around $ 75 million in the first half of this year, but the PAC spent no money on audits or other election review measures.

As has been the case for most of Trump’s adult life, his name hasn’t been out of the news either. Sometimes that attention comes from associations, like his company and long-time CFO being indicted in early July for what prosecutors called a “bold and comprehensive” tax evasion scheme. [Trump himself was not charged].

Other times, his name made headlines after publishing statements on a number of topics. On Friday, for example, he ridiculed the Cleveland Baseball Club for changing its name from Indians to Guardians.

Mostly, however, Trump seems to be preparing his future these days.

Some ideas he teased have apparently already been scrapped, like launching his own social media platform. Instead, he started a blog, but that then shut down after 29 days. [However, Jason Miller, a former top Trump advisor, launched Gettr early this month that courts conservatives.]

Other big plans remain unclear, but the former president appears to be bracing for something big, with many speculating on another White House candidacy in 2024. Many experts, in fact, spend more time on the job. not asking “if” he will show up, but “who” will be his running mate, most agreeing it won’t be Mike Pence.

Recent news can at least mean that Trump could put an end to the repercussions of the Mueller report. On July 2, the United States Supreme Court overturned court rulings in which the House Judiciary Committee had been told it could access the secret grand jury files of key witnesses in the Mueller investigation.

The ruling means the House will no longer get those grand jury files, ending attempts by Congressional Democrats to find out what witnesses said confidentially under oath about their interactions with Trump during the 2016 campaign.

The Justice Department under Trump had tried to block the publication of these grand jury documents for two years. President Joe Biden’s Justice Department also reportedly failed to see the need to continue pursuing the case.

If he wants the GOP nomination, however, the job currently appears to be his for picking. A John Bolton Super PAC poll, released on July 19, found that 46% of likely Republican primary voters said they would support Trump as the candidate. It was the highest level of support for any potential Republican candidate polled by more than 30 points.

