President Jokowi inspects mutual cooperation Oxygen House

President Joko Widodo on Saturday, July 24, 2021, directly inspected the Gotong Royong oxygen house located in the Pulo Gadung area, east of Jakarta. The oxygen house is a healthcare facility initiated by the GoTo group of technology companies with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), PT Aneka Gas Industri (Samator group), with the support of PT Master Steel, Tripatra Engineering and Halodoc.

“This afternoon, I saw with my own eyes the Gotong Royong oxygen house, which is not yet completed. It will be completed next week and will be 100% complete later, perhaps in early August, which can accommodate around 500 patients, ”President Jokowi said on site.

“It is the mutual cooperation of Kadin, there is GoTo, there is PT Aneka Gas Industri (Samator), there is PT Master Steel which owns the land, as well as other companies,” he said. for follow-up.

The president really appreciates the initiative to build oxygen houses, which can help reduce pressure on hospitals, especially in several provinces that have high bed occupancy rates. The president also hopes that similar initiatives can be taken not only in Jakarta, but in other areas as well.

“This additional capacity makes the BOR hospital less stressful. Again I really appreciate it and we hope it is not built, only done in Jakarta, but can be done.copy elsewhere, in other provinces. We hope that it will be operational soon and can be used by the population, “he said.

During the examination, the President arrived at the scene at approximately 2:13 p.m. WIB and immediately saw a number of installations in the oxygen house. During the review, the president appeared to chat with the general chairman of the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (Kadin), Arsjad Rasjid, and GoTo CEO Andre Soelistyo, who accompanied him.

“Earlier he asked how this concept was, of sorts. So we explained that this oxygen house is a place of isolation with access to oxygen. The term therefore refers to cases where Covid patients who need oxygen can enter this facility and also get medication and have access to oxygen, ”Andre said.

The Gotong Royong Oxygen House itself is a semi-permanent healthcare facility specially equipped with oxygen supply equipment and treatment beds for Covid-19 patients with moderate symptoms. The facility is installed next to the oxygen plant owned by PT Aneka Gas Industri and is expected to have 500 treatment beds.

“At the Pulo Gadung factory, there will be 500 bed. Respectively bed will have access to oxygen supplied directly by the gas plant, namely Samator. Why do we choose site this? Because the access is made directly through the pipe, from the oxygen plant directly to the bed the. Thus, access to the oxygen supply becomes more available, ”explained Andre.

The presence of home oxygen should help people who need to access medical oxygen. In addition, André also hopes that the presence of an oxygen house can reduce the pressure on hospitals for the care of Covid-19 patients.

“So that all patients who only need oxygen can be accommodated here and the hospital can be used for patients who need extra” medical aid. Hopefully that way we can all work together, the private sector, the government, all of us, to better fight this pandemic war, ”said Andre.

Meanwhile, Kadin Chairman Arsjad Rasjid praised the initiative to build the first oxygen house, which is a mutual cooperative effort of businessmen. He hopes similar initiatives can be carried out in other cities, especially those that require additional health facilities to manage Covid-19.

“I hope it’s the first, but there will be other oxygen houses. Besides here later in East Java, Central Java and others. We expect all entrepreneurs to say fighters because it’s a war against the pandemic that they can work together, work together, work together so that we win the war against the pandemic, ”Arsjad said.