Peking man in Kabul





This is not a routine diplomatic meeting, but an initiative with a strong connotation. President Xi Jinpings China has appointed Yue Xiaoyong, a seasoned diplomat with experience in the United States and the Middle East, as the new special envoy to Afghanistan. Regardless of how international relations unfold over the next few months, it’s pretty obvious that China wants to play a bigger role in besieged Afghanistan after the US troop pulls out. A change in geostrategy is therefore almost certain. Yue will replace Liu Jian, who was appointed to this post just over a year ago. China has always been actively involved and encouraged in the Afghan peace process, Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said in Beijing on Wednesday. Reports suggest Beijing’s next man in Kabul is a seasoned diplomat who will establish contacts with all sides as soon as possible. Yues CV suggests that he is both an experienced diplomat and an academic. He stepped down as Ambassador to Ireland in 2019 and previously served as Head of the Political Section of the Chinese Embassy in Washington and Deputy Director of the Planning Department at the Foreign Office. He was then appointed Ambassador to Qatar, Jordan and Ireland, leaving his last post in 2019. After leaving the diplomatic service, Yue joined Renmin University and headed its Center for Global Studies, which focused on China’s security and risks beyond its borders, according to the website of the ‘institute. Theoretically, therefore, he has varied experience, having represented China both in Washington and in the Middle East, indeed a part of the world that is chronically in turmoil. The same is true for Afghanistan as it packs its bags to take up its new post. Yues’ appointment signals Beijing’s willingness to get more involved in Afghanistan, according to Li Weijian, vice president of the China Association for Middle Eastern Studies. After the withdrawal of the United States, the situation in Afghanistan became chaotic and caused concern in the international community. In such a context, China, by sending an experienced diplomat to Afghanistan, sends a signal to the world that it will play a more important role on the Afghan issue alongside the international community after the American withdrawal. There could be more follow-up actions in the future. Thus, the contours of China’s policy after the withdrawal of American troops have been fairly exposed. According to Yues, the United States is struggling to reduce its commitments in the Middle East without losing control of the region. In addition, pro-Washington powers in the region had become too dependent on the Americans, making it difficult for the United States to adjust its policies.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thestatesman.com/opinion/beijings-man-in-kabul-1502985794.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos