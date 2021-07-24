Prez Kovind and Prime Minister Modi congratulate Olympic silver medalist Miraba





Tokyo: President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the country by congratulating Mirabai Chanu, who on Saturday ended India’s 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching an Olympic medal. silver in the 49 kg category at the Tokyo Games here. The 26-year-old lifted a total of 202kg (87kg + 115kg) to improve Karnam Malleswari’s bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics and open India’s account in Tokyo. With this, she exorcised the ghosts of the 2016 Games where she failed to register a single legitimate lift. Gold went to China’s Hou Zhihui for an effort of 210kg (94kg + 116kg), while Indonesia’s Aisah Windy Cantika took bronze with an effort of 194kg (84kg + 110kg). President Kovind congratulated Chanu on his historic achievement. Congratulations to Mirabai Chanu for starting the medal count for India at the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 by winning the silver medal in weightlifting. – President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 24, 2021 Wishing Mirabai success, Prime Minister Modi said his achievement will inspire future generations. Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and his predecessor Kiren Rijiju also congratulated the weightlifter for winning a medal for India on the first day of competitions here. India’s only Olympic gold medalist and former shooter Abhinav Bindra also took to the social networking platform to wish Mirabai. Many many congratulations to @mirabai_chanu by winning India’s first medal at # Tokyo2020. Such an inspiring performance that will be remembered for a long time and that will inspire generations. Well done – Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) July 24, 2021 Cricket stars including batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, VVS Laxman and Gautam Gambhir were also not left out as they praised the Manipuri athlete on his success. Olympic medalist Sakshi Malik and two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist Satish Shivalingam also praised Mirabai’s achievement. Shivalingam said he became emotional watching Mirabai make history in Tokyo. Indian star wrestler Bajrang Punia, who will compete in the Tokyo Olympics, said Chanu’s money will boost the morale of the entire Indian contingent. With Saturday’s feat, Chanu became the second Indian woman to win a silver medal behind commuter PV Sindhu. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as Samajwadi party chairman Akhilesh Yadav also congratulated the Manipuri. …

