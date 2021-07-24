Here are the best foreign stories at 2000 hours





FGN15 CHINA-XI-TIBET-MILITARY

Xi meets with senior military officials in Lhasa; highlights lasting stability and prosperity in Tibet

Beijing: Chinese President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of long-term stability and prosperity in Tibet during a meeting with senior military officials in Lhasa, state media reported on Saturday, a day after carrying out a unexpected visit to this strategically important region. including in Nyingchi, a town close to the border with Arunachal Pradesh.

FGN18 UK-LD SHRINGLA

Good progress on UK-India roadmap to strengthen ties: Shringla

London: UK-India Roadmap Dialogue to Fast-Track Free Trade Agreement (FTA) talks, with interim agreement taken into account, “is going well” and will see “good progress” in the coming months, Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Saturday.

FGN17 PAK-SHARF-MEETING

Former Prime Minister Pak Nawaz Sharif faces criticism for meeting with Afghan NSA Mohib in UK

Islamabad: Several Pakistani ministers on Saturday criticized former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for meeting with Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib in London, saying the PML-N supremo was a close friend of all enemies of Pakistan.

FGN13 PAK-CACHEMIR-OPPOSITION

Imran Khan departs from Pak’s “historical and constitutional” stance on Kashmir: Shehbaz Sharif

Islamabad: Pakistani opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday rejected Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks that Islamabad would let the people of Kashmir decide whether they want to join Pakistan or become an “independent state”, saying they ‘departed from the country’s “historical and constitutional position” by proposing a second referendum other than the one mandated by the UN.

FGN5 PEGASUS-US-LD INDIA

Use of Spy Technology Against Civil Society, Regime Critics, Journalists Still Concerned: US on Pegasus Issue

Washington: The United States has said it is against the use of spy technology against civil society, regime critics and journalists by “extrajudicial means”, although it maintained that it had no particular idea of ​​the Pegasus spy case in India.

FGN12 PEGASUS-ISRAEL-NSO

Millions of people sleep well at night, walk the streets safely thanks to technologies like Pegasus: NSO

Jerusalem: Amid raging controversy over its Pegasus surveillance software, Israeli cybersecurity firm NSO Group defended itself by saying millions of people around the world sleep well at night and walk the streets safely thanks to these technologies available with the intelligence services and the police. .

FGN7 US-BLINKEN-RIGHTS-INDIA

Blinken to discuss human rights with Indian officials during visit to New Delhi

Washington: Secretary of State Antony Blinken will address human rights and democracy issues with Indian officials during his first visit to New Delhi, as the two nations have more values ​​in common on these fronts than otherwise, according to a senior US official.

FGN11 PAK-AFGHAN-TROOPS

Pak deploys regular troops to advanced areas along Afghan border as tensions rise (report)

Islamabad: Pakistan has deployed regular troops to forward positions along the Afghan border due to the unstable security situation in the neighboring war-torn country following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, announced Saturday a press article.

FGN9 UN-AFGHAN-TALIBAN ISIL-K leaders hope to attract hard-line Taliban and other militants who reject the US-Taliban peace deal (UN report)

United Nations: Islamic State of Iraq and Levant-Khorasan leaders seek to lure Taliban and other activists who reject US-Afghan Taliban peace deal, Council report says Security Council, who expressed concern about the fragile security situation in the war-torn country with a risk of further deterioration.

FGN8 UK-SHRINGLA

FS Shringla meets UK counterpart and discusses India-UK FTA 2030 roadmap

London: Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla met his British counterpart Lord Tariq Ahmad and conducted a comprehensive review of UK-India cooperation in multilateral forums and on global issues and implementation implementation of the 2030 Roadmap, a ten-year plan unveiled in May. for a bilateral partnership on the way to a free trade agreement (FTA). PTI PMS PMS

