Border tensions escalate as Asian giants India and China battle for the Himalayas

Just one year after a bloody conflict involving Indian and Chinese soldiers, both sides are now deploying more troops along the 2,000-mile border between the two countries.

“We are seeing around 200,000 troops from the Chinese side, by some estimates, pouring into areas around the border,” Zack Cooper, senior researcher at the American Enterprise Institute, told CBN News.

And in what has been considered the largest deployment in Indian history, some 50,000 additional troops match China’s current strength in the region.

“What is important is the type of troops they [India]have, “noted Cleo Paskal of the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies.” They have some pretty serious high-altitude fighters embedded among them; This is a serious deployment designed to try and make the PLA [People’s Liberation Army]be very worried about resuming a ground offensive. “

Both sides are said to be building new roads, bunkers, tunnels, tracks and moving advanced military equipment.

The Wall Street Journal reports that China has deployed surface-to-air missiles and anti-missile batteries, while India has beefed up its air force.

“India and China are both countries with nuclear weapons, so if a confrontation takes place on this border, it would be problematic for the world and for the United States,” warned Aparna Pande of the Institute. Hudson.

Six decades after the Sino-Indian war, the two most populous countries in the world are still attacking the Himalayas.

The last clash took place in June 2020 when Chinese soldiers captured several square kilometers of Indian territory in the Galwan Valley.

Indian soldiers retaliated, losing 20 of their own. China says 4 of its men have died, although that number is believed to be much higher.

It is the deadliest incident between the Asian giants in 45 years.

Since then, dozens of high-level talks have failed to ease growing tensions between Beijing and New Delhi.

“In such a context, the words and deeds of the main military and political officials and the military deployments should help calm the situation and increase mutual trust between the two parties,” said Wang Wenbin, spokesman for the Chinese ministry. Foreign Affairs.

But that hasn’t left India increasingly suspicious of a powerful neighbor pursuing regional and global ambitions.

“The Chinese Communist Party’s clear goal is global hegemony and it starts in the Indo-Pacific,” Paskal told CBN News. “In the Indo-Pacific region, the biggest disagreement to their narrative is India and the objective is essentially to fragment and render India inoperative because India is the best hope for other democracies in the world. the region to try to resist China’s aggressive expansion.

Over the past year, Beijing has extended political and economic fighting to Vietnam, the Philippines, Bhutan, Nepal, Australia and Indonesia.

“It’s not one-off, that China only threatens India, it’s part of China’s aggressive behavior against all of its neighbors, against any country it sees as a rival,” Pande told CBN News.

Indochinese observers say it’s part of President Xi Jinping’s goal to also drive a wedge between Washington and New Delhi.

“What is very important, from an American point of view, is to understand that there is an active political war campaign designed to make us wary and hate India so that India and the United States United cannot unite to fight against what is an existential threat to both of us, which is the Chinese Communist Party, ”Paskal said.

Meanwhile, India’s top military commanders are speaking openly about their concerns about a simultaneous conflict with their great rival, Pakistan on its western flank and China in the east.

The two countries continue to forge deep military and strategic ties.

“You could end up with a war on two fronts, you could end up in a war in which Pakistan engages in a conflict, and then China enters opportunistically to try to take a bit of territory, so that Indian forces are much more stressed now was, I think, still a few years ago, “Cooper warned.

Experts fear that these additional troop deployments could lead to the possibility of miscalculation on both sides, which could lead to more