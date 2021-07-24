Trump supporters are a big reason Canada and UK beat US on vaccinations





This is consistent with what real-world data shows us: Canadians are much more motivated to get vaccinated than Americans. What’s the point: Just two months ago, less than 5% of Canadians were fully vaccinated against Covid-19. At the same time, about 40% of Americans were. Today, just under 50% of Americans are fully vaccinated, while just over 50% of Canadians are. A big reason (but not the only one) why Canada has overtaken the United States is pretty clear: Political polarization plays a lesser role in who is and does not get the vaccine there. A similar phenomenon is observed in the UK, where over 50% of the population is also fully vaccinated.

(Note that people aged 12 and over are eligible for a Covid-19 vaccine in Canada and the United States, while, for the most part, the age eligible for the vaccine in the United Kingdom is 18.)

In the Angus Reid poll in Canada, 85% of adults who voted for the center-left Liberal Party in 2019 were at least partially vaccinated. It is a similar figure of 84% for the New Democratic Progressive Party.

These percentages are similar to what we see in the United States for progressives. In an NPR / PBS NewsHour / Marist poll in late June, 88% of those who voted for Joe Biden in the 2020 election said they had been vaccinated. A July CBS News / YouGov poll showed 84% of Biden supporters were at least partially vaccinated. A June Fox News poll puts it at 81%.

But the difference between the two countries becomes clear when you look at the Conservatives. Among adults who supported the Conservative Party in the 2019 Canadian election, a lower percentage of 69% had received at least one dose.

Yet that’s far more than the 52% of Donald Trump supporters who received a dose in an average of the Fox News, Marist and YouGov polls.

It should be noted that the vaccination schedules in the United States are not only different from those in Canada. They also differ markedly from those of another key ally: the United Kingdom.

When we look at the UK, we find that areas that were more likely to support the Conservative Party in the 2019 general election actually have a higher vaccination rate than areas where that support was lower.

Specifically, let’s take a look at the 533 constituencies in England (the most populous part of the UK) where we have vaccination data up to July 18.

In ridings where the Conservatives did better than in the middle riding, about 90% of all adults on average received at least one dose. In ridings where they did worse than the median, about 83% of all adults on average received at least one dose.

(This gap holds even when you control for age, although voting patterns are highly age dependent in the UK.)

In the United States, the trend is of course reversed and exacerbated. About 74% of the adult population has received at least one dose of Covid-19 in the states Biden won and the District of Columbia, which Biden also won. It’s only 59% in the states it lost.

It is not entirely clear why there is a partisan gap in the United States and not in Canada or the United Kingdom.

It is possible that what we are seeing in the UK is an incumbent operator effect. That is, the leader of the UK is Tory Party member Boris Johnson, and therefore Tories are more likely to side with the leader.

I would like to point out, however, that the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, is a member of the Liberal Party and the vaccination gap by party is not as large there as it is in the United States.

Moreover, the gap in vaccine acceptance in the United States was evident even when Trump was president and promoted the idea of ​​a vaccine, so it’s not just recent anti-rhetoric. vaccine some right. With the exception of a period around the 2020 election (when Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris and others raised questions about the vaccine approval process), Democrats have consistently said that they were more likely to get the vaccine than Republicans in Gallup polls. To be clear, the partisan gap isn’t the only reason the United States is lagging behind. For example, the vaccination rate for those under 30 is much higher in Canada and the United Kingdom than in the United States. There are also fewer black and Hispanic residents in Canada and the United Kingdom, who are less likely to get the vaccine in the United States.

If the United States were similar to these other two countries in vaccination rates by age, race, and ethnicity, the partisan gap in vaccines could be larger, as younger and minority groups are more likely to be democrats.

Regardless, the partisan gap is huge in the United States from two of its closest allies with similar access to vaccines. If it didn’t exist, we would be in much better shape to fight the pandemic.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/24/politics/canada-uk-us-vaccinations-analysis/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos