



London [UK]July 24 (ANI): Former Pakistani Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Saturday called Prime Minister Imran Khan “nalayak” (worthless) and said some people stole the mandate in the 2018 general election, which caused suffering because of “inflation, poverty, and unemployment”.

He said the government led by him brought Pakistan back to development but people are now suffering.

“Do you know how our government brought Pakistan out of darkness? And then some people stole the 2018 election and took the country away from the path to happiness and success. Later they … converted a ‘nalayak’ (worthless), ‘na ahal’ (ineligible) and ‘anari’ (unqualified) defeat his comrade to victory and let him rule the country “, he said, referring to Imran Khan.

“Because of this, the people of the country have suffered a lot. We are all suffering the consequences in terms of inflation, poverty and unemployment. Now is the time to teach them a lesson,” he added.

Referring to the assembly elections in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, he said people support the Pakistan Mulsim League-Nawaz.

“We both share a deep and warm relationship. It’s a blood relationship. And we got a glimpse of it at the PML-N gatherings. I have no words to express my gratitude for the way which you welcomed Maryam Nawaz and other party members. You kept my respect while doing so, “Sharif said in a video posted on the Pakistan Muslim League Twitter account (N).

The PML-N supremo also said the country was considering impending elections.

The PoK is expected to run in the Legislative Assembly election on July 25, despite calls to postpone the election by two months due to the threat of a coronavirus resurgence.

Pakistan last year held parliamentary elections in occupied Gilgit-Baltistan.

Locals are looking for basic facilities, including a gas supply, pothole-free roads and a share of the region’s energy projects.

The majority of PoK regions are struggling without pipelines, forcing people to depend on bottles or firewood for cooking.

The region is also experiencing power cuts, although there are several large and small power plants dotting the region, producing over 2,500 megawatts of electricity. Locals also complain that electricity from the Mangala Dam and other power projects is transported to Pakistani cities.

The country’s federal government is unable to provide people with access to basic facilities. In addition, the leeway to express a political position other than joining Pakistan is limited to the PoK.

An election law, for example, requires all candidates for the PoK self-government legislature to take an oath to support membership in Pakistan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited, auto-generated story from the syndicated news feed, the staff at LatestLY may not have edited or edited the body of the content)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latestly.com/agency-news/world-news-nawaz-sharif-terms-imran-khan-nalayak-says-people-suffering-due-to-poverty-price-rise-unemployment-2672486.html

