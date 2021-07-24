“Trump could not remove Susan Wright from a roster”





DALLAS In a few days, a runoff for a congressional seat in North Texas will test former President Donald Trump’s influence over the Republican Party. The race is between Republican Susan Wright, widow of late Rep. Ron Wright, and State Representative Jake Ellzey, R-Waxahachie. Trump is backing Wright, who wants to occupy her late husband’s seat. He died earlier this year after battling cancer and contracting COVID-19. But, some big name Republican Texas say Trump was wrong in not approving Ellzey.

What you need to know Republican Susan Wright and State Representative Jake Ellzey heading for a run-off for the seat of Texas’ 6th Congressional District, Susan Wright seeks to fill the seat most recently occupied by her late husband , Ron Wright, former Texas Governor Rick. Perry says former President Donald Trump endorsed Wright in error and that he “couldn’t pick Susan Wright out of a lineup.” Wright supporters have called Ellzey a RINO, or “Republican in name only”

Donald Trump was unable to remove Susan Wright from a roster. He has no idea who she is, has no idea what she believes, ”former Texas Governor Rick Perry told Capital Tonight.

Perry, who is also Trump’s former energy secretary, isn’t the only one who thinks Trump is misinformed. It was Ellzey who introduced Perry to fellow veteran Marcus Luttrell. Perry and Luttrell’s relationship is likened to that of a father-son relationship.

Republican Susan Wright, right, appears in this campaign photo. (Credit: Susan Wright Campaign)

Former Rep Joe Barton, who has held the seat for over 30 years, backs Ellzey. He said it was not an easy decision, given his close relationship with the Wright family. Ron Wright was Barton’s chief of staff. Barton said he believed Ellzey would have a bigger effect in Congress.

His elective experience is more than his, his work experience, especially in the military, I think, is exceptional and, of course, in the private sector. He was an airline pilot, Barton said.

Perry said he was disappointed because the anti-tax group Club for Growth is running attack ads that he says misleads voters about Ellzey.

It enabled an organization, Club for Growth, to wage the most dismissive and negative campaign against a true American patriot. The best I can tell, (she) never got up and said “stop it,” Perry said.

Club for Growth officials stand by their criticism of Ellzey for missing legislative votes and voting yes on a rental car tax collection bill.

Jake Ellzey will do anything to change the subject of his case, and Republicans want a true Tory who actually shows up, not a serial opportunist with a record of missing votes and supporting higher taxes. Meanwhile, Susan Wright is a principled conservative, which is why she has the support of President Trump, and we are proud to support her as well, ”David McIntosh, president of the Club for Growth Action, said in a statement.

Texas State Representative Jake Ellzey R-Waxahachie appears in a campaign photo. (Credit: Jake Ellzey campaign)

Susan Wrights ‘campaign also countered Ellzeys’ endorsements.

Matt Langston, the campaign’s general consultant, said in a statement: “Oops! Looks like Rick Perry has no idea what he’s talking about again. President Trump knows Susan and Ron very well, and he knows. Also that Jake Ellzey is a weak RINO who takes money from Never-Trumpers like Bill Kristol. Susan is the clear Conservative choice to move President Trumps America First Agenda forward to Congress. “

RINO in an acronym for “Republican In Name Only”. Campaign officials have also targeted Barton as a “disgraced creep” and “clown.” Barton did not seek re-election in 2017 after a nude photo he shared circulated online.

“Rep. Ellzey certainly knows how to pick winning mentions in a Republican runoff,” Langston said sarcastically.

This week, Trump reiterated his support for Wright. In addition, the campaign celebrates having received the endorsement of Senator Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

In response, Barton highlighted his career in Congress and how he won 17 primary and 17 general elections. Barton said he believes his “positives will far outweigh” the negatives. Barton also said he raised money for Ron Wright.

My public record speaks for itself, and the folks who say these bad things about Governor Perry and I weren’t elected a dogcatcher in most cases, Barton said.

Saying “oops,” Langston was referring to the moment in 2011 during a presidential debate when Perry couldn’t remember a third federal agency he would cut.

I don’t care what the Susan Wright campaign or the Club for Growth says about me. They have already proven that they would lie and lie for no other reason to be chosen as the next congressman. If this is their strategy, I am very sorry for them. This is not the purpose of public service, ”said Perry.

We’ll see how campaign strategy shakes up in a controversial race among Texas Republicans. The second round of elections will take place on July 27.

