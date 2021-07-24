Jokowi can’t find Oseltamivir, Dasco wonders how it started





Sufmi Dasco, who is also the chairman of the House of Representatives Covid countermeasures task force, has called for the disappearance of the drug to be investigated. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives (DPR) Sufmi Dasco Ahmad admitted to being surprised by the disappearance of the circulation of Covid-19 therapeutic drugs when President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) spoke visited a pharmacy in Bogor, West Java. Dasco, in his statement to Jakarta on Saturday, explained that the drugs for Covid-19 therapy the president was looking for were mainly BUMN pharmaceuticals such as Oseltamivir Indofarma, Favipiravir and Azithromycin produced by Kimia Farma. Dasco, who is also the chairman of the House of Representatives’ Covid-19 countermeasures working group, said some time ago at a meeting between DPR Commission VI and top Pharmaceutical directors. BUMN to ensure that drugs for therapeutic Covid-19 had been produced beyond their production capacity to meet the supply of drugs during this pandemic. “I wonder Why Therapeutic drugs for Covid-19 currently appear to be lacking on the market. Even if the main directors of state-owned pharmaceutical companies during a meeting with Commission VI assured that they had produced more than their total production capacity to meet the supply on the market during this pandemic ”, a- he declared. Therefore, Daily Party Chairman Gerindra DPP has called on government officials and the police to investigate the disappearance of drugs for Covid-19 therapy. Because, he said, don’t let bad claims happen, namely the hoarding of drugs for Covid-19 therapy by some parties. “I ask the government and the police to investigate the disappearance of these drugs. Do not allow there to be suspicions of hoarding of Covid-19 therapeutic drugs due to public panic over the current pandemic”, Dasco said. Earlier on Friday (7/23), President Jokowi directly checked the availability of COVID-19 therapeutic drugs at the pharmacy, however, the pharmacist responded that Oseltamivir stock was empty. The President again asked where he should get the medicine. Pharmacists said they had not received a supply of oseltamivir for a long time. Finally, the remaining stock of Oseltamivir was the Fluvir brand. “But now it’s also empty,” the pharmacist said. The President then reiterated the availability of Favipiravir. The pharmacist also replied that they did not have any in stock, as well as vitamin D3. The pharmacy only had vitamin D3 1000, while D3 5000 was exhausted. In Jokowi, the pharmacist said his party ordered the vitamin product again, but was unable to. Until the president finally called Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin to inform him that the drugs he was looking for for Covid-19 therapy were empty. the market. source: Between

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republika.co.id/berita/qwr213377/jokowi-tak-temukan-oseltamivir-dasco-heran-kok-bisa-hilang The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos