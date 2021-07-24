Gandapur says banning him from entering Kashmir is ‘excessive’





Federal Minister of Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Affairs Ali Amin Khan Gandapur (left) jointly addressing a press conference with Federal Minister of Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed, at the PID Media Center, Islamabad, on July 24, 2021. – APP Photo of Saeed -ul-Mulk

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan Federal Minister Ali Amin Gandapur said on Saturday that the Azad Jammu and Kashmir election commission’s decision to bar him from entering the region was “excessive”.

Addressing a press conference alongside Federal Minister of Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed, Gandapur said the people of Kashmir “are well aware of the performance of previous governments, where a medical school was built but without no hostel sign and pockets were full of commission obtained from the project. “

Speaking of the AJK Legislative Assembly elections scheduled for tomorrow, he said the federal government has provided all kinds of support to the AJK government to ensure free, fair, transparent and peaceful elections.

The minister said that the PML-N and the PPP “did their best to spoil the electoral environment”, but the PTI “thwarted all their efforts by keeping their employees calm.”

He cited the incident that occurred while he was on his way, along with Saeed and other PTI leaders, to a public rally in connection with the upcoming election when some people threw stones at their cars near the valley of Jhelum.

“We have decided not to respond to attempts by PML-N workers to sabotage the general election process as the entire democratic world contemplates elections in the liberated territory,” he said.

Gandapur said he informed the public before launching the party’s election campaign in the AJK that the PML-N would “promote the Indian narrative” in its speeches. He said party vice president Maryam Nawaz “has proven her assertion by not uttering a single word against Modi’s tyranny and cruel measures in occupied Kashmir.”

The minister said the PTI “would form a government in the AJK after a landslide victory in the legislative elections”.

“We will secure a performance based victory in the AJK polls as the federal government has doubled funds for development projects in the valley,” he said.

The Kashmir Ministry of Affairs, he said, had executed development projects under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) that had been on hold for a decade.

He said the federal government had started a project to build underground bunkers in around 57 villages for the safety of local residents living near the Line of Control (LoC).

Gandapur said the PTI government provided Sehat Insaf cards to all residents of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while the reach of Ehsaas’ emergency cash program was also extended to the entire valley. to help the needy.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had internationalized the cause of Kashmir by putting it forward in all international forums.

Murad Saeed, resuming the briefing, also referred to the incident in which the PTI convoy was attacked.

He said that “it was not Gandapur who shot, it was actually him that was shot”.

Saeed said the path to Gandapur had been “blocked seven times”.

Gandapur asked to leave the region

On July 16, the Azad Jammu and Kashmir Election Commission ordered Gandapur to leave the region following the attack.

The AJK election commission, in a letter to the region’s chief secretary, said it had banned the federal minister from attending rallies and giving speeches.

“The federal minister’s speeches create public order problems in Azad Jammu and Kashmir,” the letter said.

