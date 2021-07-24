Connect with us

Politics

The “3D Kings” of the Chinese Communist Party “

To participate in the celebrations for the centenary of the Chinese Communist Party, Kings 3D, one of the largest industrial SLA 3D printer manufacturers and service providers in China, has 3D printed life-size statues of its past and present presidents.

It’s somewhat ironic that life-size statues of past and current Chinese Communist Party leaders have been 3D printed by a company called Kings 3D, all the more so since a political position that communism certainly does not have is that of a king. At the same time, the presidents of the ruling party in China are so powerful, and their impact so great on the nation’s policies, that their role is tantamount to that of kings.

Thus, Kings 3D paid homage to the recent history of his country by 3D printing life-size statues of these larger-than-life political figures: their past and present leaders, starting with Mao Tse Tung and ending with Xi Jinping. . China has come a long way since the Communist Revolution and has grown from a poor, almost entirely agricultural economy, to the world’s largest economy and a space-shrinking nation. Now also a great 3D printing nation.

On July 1, 2021, the Chinese Communist Party celebrated the centenary of its founding in Shanghai. The party, which has ruled China since 1949, now has over 90 million members, making it one of the largest in the world. Current President Xi Jinping delivered a speech stressing the Party’s role in achieving the country’s “national rejuvenation” and opposing foreign interference in China’s rise to power.

China’s economic boom unfolded over just a few decades, marking one of the greatest economic miracles of all time. The added irony is that what began as a communist revolution has grown into one of the greatest success stories in today’s largely capitalist world. With some leaders who are just a little more equal than others.

