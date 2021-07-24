Even Alan Dershowitz accepted Trump’s Big Tech Suit





Alan Dershowitz has long been the go-to lawyer for prominent figures in the MAGA world who have issues with the law, from legal advice to legal experts. But when it comes to former President Donald Trump’s class action lawsuit against social media giants who kicked him off their platforms, even Dershowitz is currently keeping his distance this time around.

And it’s not because of a lack of testing by Trump’s legal team.

Two people familiar with the matter told the Daily Beast that lawyers for the Trump class action lawsuit against big tech companies have reached out to Dershowitz to try to get his support in the case. Specifically, according to the sources, Trump’s legal team asked the celebrity lawyer if he would write a prosecution brief, potentially an affidavit, in support of the First Amendment and free speech arguments. advanced against companies.

But lately, Dershowitz has acted less enthusiastically about this prospect, the sources said.

His reluctance marks another obstacle in the way of a legal crusade that jurists call a funding coup doomed to a possible referral to federal court.

Dershowitz has stepped in to advise a host of Trumpworld figures over the past few years over their legal issues. He backed Trump with constitutional arguments against impeachment and the Special Counsels Russia investigation, signed on to advise MAGA pillow mogul Mike Lindell and his lawyers in his fight against Dominion Voting Systems libel lawsuits, and offered advice to Rudy Giuliani and his lawyers in the criminal investigation. in possible unregistered foreign lobbying.

And yet, on this one, Dershowitz doesn’t even jump at the chance to submit an affidavit, at least for now.

Called for comment on Thursday, Dershowitz told the Daily Beast he could not discuss any conversations that may or may not have taken place on the matter.

John P. Coale, an attorney representing former President Trump in the case, declined to comment when contacted by The Daily Beast.

Although Dershowitz does not comment on the case, he has previously signaled his skepticism about the legal theory behind Trump’s social media lawsuits in the public comments.

At the heart of Trump’s class action lawsuit against social media tech giants is the argument that the legal status of corporations goes beyond that of a private company to that of a state actor, according to complaints filed in the ‘case, due to civil liability granted by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act and pressure from Congressional Democrats to suppress right-wing elections and disinformation about COVID-19.

Dershowitz helped craft a similar argument by advising MyPillow founder Lindell in his lawsuit against Dominion Voting Systems. Regarding this lawsuit, he has publicly argued that the Dominion is the government for the purposes of the First Amendment because it provides technology and services in the administration of elections.

In an opinion piece for The Hill, Dershowitz wrote that while he was generally critical of the content moderation practices of social media companies, he did not necessarily accept the argument that being exempt from certain government regulations transform a private institution into a state actor. He also wondered aloud whether the proposed remedy of declaring tech companies as state actors under increased government control was more dangerous than the disease of too much censorship power in the hands of too few. irresponsible media oligarchs.

Trump announced the lawsuit earlier this month after Facebook, Twitter and YouTube suspended his accounts, citing the risk of violence in the wake of the January 6 insurgency. The trial, he said, marked a very nice development for our freedom of expression and an attempt to end the shadow ban, a silent stop and a blacklist stop, at ban and cancellation you know so well.

The lawsuit calls on Trump and his co-plaintiffs to receive compensation, punitive damages, reinstatement of their accounts, and demands that a federal judge rule on Section 230 as a key unconstitutional request from the Conservatives seeking to punish big tech companies for their content moderation choices.

