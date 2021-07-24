Search underway after the sinking of a migrant boat off the coast of Turkey





Search and rescue operations are underway in the Aegean Sea following the sinking of a boat carrying 45 migrants off Turkey’s southern coast, Greek and Turkish officials said on Friday. State Anadolu Agency the Turkish Defense Ministry quoted as saying that two frigates and maritime patrol planes have joined efforts to search for eight passengers missing from the boat which sank at 9:10 p.m. local time on Thursday. According to the Turkish Ministry of Transport and Infrastructure, the boat was bound for Italy when it ran out of fuel in extreme weather conditions some 260 kilometers southwest of the Turkish seaside town of Kas. Greek port police told Agence France-Presse that 37 people, mainly from Iraq and Syria, were rescued near the Greek island of Crete. Of this group, five were reportedly taken by helicopter to the Greek island of Karpathos and 30 others were reportedly transported to a town in south-eastern Crete. Anti-immigrant sentiment is high in Turkey, a country of entry for refugees and migrants seeking a better life in Europe. The country has recently experienced an increase in migration from Afghanistan amid the withdrawal of US and NATO forces from the country. In 2016, Turkey and the European Union reached an agreement for Ankara to curb the flow of migrants to Europe in return for financial aid. Turkey is home to around 3.7 million Syrian refugees who fled the country’s ten-year civil war. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday said his government would not return Syrian refugees to Turkey to regime-controlled areas of their home countries, where they risk military conscription, arrest or death. The leader of the main opposition party, the Republican People’s Party, has vowed to return Syrian refugees if his party takes power. After Erdogan announced in February 2020 that Turkey would no longer arrest refugees destined for Greece, the number of asylum seekers living in overcrowded camps on the Greek islands has reached 40,000. The number has since fallen below 10,000 as the Greek government relocated migrants to the mainland and other European countries.

