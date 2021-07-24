PM Imran plants pine trees in Nathia Gali





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday planted pine trees in the scenic Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa tourist destination, Nathia Gali, as part of the country’s monsoon tree-planting campaign.

“I want our whole nation to participate in greening Pakistan,” the Prime Minister wrote on his official Twitter account with photos of the planting campaign.

"I want our whole nation to participate in greening Pakistan."

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 24, 2021

Prime Minister Imran last month urged the country to prepare for “the biggest tree-planting campaign in our history.”

“I want all Pakistanis, especially our young people, to prepare for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do,” the prime minister said on Twitter.

"I want all Pakistanis, especially our young people, to prepare for the biggest tree planting campaign in our history. We have a lot of catching up to do,"

– Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2021

“And we will prepare this monsoon season for our planting campaign – the biggest in Pakistan’s history,” he added.

On June 3, the Prime Minister declared that Pakistan must meet the goal of planting 10 billion trees to protect future generations and play its role in mitigating global warming.

“Pakistan is among the 10 countries most vulnerable to global warming,” he added.

“The country must play its part to save the world from global warming,” the prime minister said, urging to cultivate more national forests, increase the number of trees and invest in urban forestry.

Citing the example of China and Indonesia, Prime Minister Imran observed that Pakistan could learn a lot from these countries in terms of green innovations.

“Pakistan’s future lies in these efforts! We take our natural resources for granted, but the time is right [to care for them], he noticed.

The prime minister called the growth of mangrove forests a good omen for the country. “No other forest has seen such growth,” he said.

“We launched the Billion Tree Initiative in 2013, now we need to raise awareness about it,” the Prime Minister added.

“Pakistan will take the lead in addressing the challenges of global warming and carbon emissions,” he said.

The prime minister warned that if the green cause was ignored today, the country would reach a point of no return.

In August last year, the Prime Minister launched the largest tree-planting campaign in Pakistan’s history as the ruling party commemorated “Tiger Force Day”.

Addressing a ceremony in Islamabad to launch the campaign, the prime minister said many parts of the country will turn into desert, which will lead to poverty if we do not take action to overcome the effects of climate change. .

