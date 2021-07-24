TMC appoints former Prasar Bharati CEO Jawhar Sircar to Rajya Sabha

Modi Jawahar Sircar’s bureaucrat-turned-hate troll has a greater platform to spread his hatred as he gets a Rajya Sabha seat. The Trinamool Congress led by Mamata Banerjee has informed that the party has appointed the former CEO of Prasar Bharati Jawhar Sircar to Rajya Sabha. The party used its official Twitter account on July 24 (Saturday) to inform that it was sending Sircar to the upper chamber on his ticket.

“We are delighted to appoint Mr. @jawharsircar to the Upper House of Parliament. Mr. Sircar spent almost 42 years in public service and was also the former CEO of Prasar Bharati. His invaluable contribution to public service will help us serve our country better! », Wrote the party announcing its decision.

Interestingly, Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee and newly appointed party member in Rajya Sabha Jawhar Sircar are on the same page when it comes to their anti-NarendraModistance.

Reacting to his appointment, Jawhar Sircar said: “I was a bureaucrat. I am not a political person but I would work for the development of the people and raise issues concerning the masses in parliament, ”he said.

Jawahar Sircar is nominated by TMC for a current Rajya Sabha by-election to fill a seat left vacant by former TMC chief Dinesh Trivedi. In February of that year, Dinesh Trivedi had resigned from the Rajya Sabha and then joined the BJP. The ballot boxes are expected to take place next month.

Jawhar Sircar shares metamorphosed photo of Prime Minister Modi to reprimand him

In fact, last month the former CEO of Prasar Bharti came under fire for sharing a photoshopped image to attack Prime Minister Modi.

For strangers, on June 7, Jawhar Sircar shared a heavily edited image of Prime Minister Modi leaning forward to greet Reliance Foundation President Neeta Ambani to insinuate that he is doing everything possible to be polite to his friends. This metamorphosed image was paired with a Tweet that read: I wish fellow parliamentarians and other political actors also received such courtesy and good-humoredness from their constantly scowling Prime Minister. In a mature democracy, we would know the two-way relationship, the favors, the transactions. One day, history will tell.

That was not all, when Twitter users verified Jawhar Sircar’s false claims and revealed that the original image was of Prime Minister Modi acknowledging social activist Deepika Mondal, Sircar then concealed the responses to his tweet. . However, after being heavily criticized, Sircar deleted his Tweet.

Ex-CEO of Prasar Bharati edited parts of interview with candidate PM Modis during the 2014 elections

Jawhar Sircar, a chronic enemy of Modi, had deleted awkward parts of the interview with candidate PM Modis during the 2014 election. On April 27, 2014, Doordarshan released a 30-minute feature filminterviewwith Narendra Modi, then candidate for Prime Minister, with the approach of the elections of Lok Sabha. At that time, Jawhar Sircar was the CEO of Prasar Bharti.

When the interview was published, a controversy erupted over how pieces of the 54-minute interview were edited by broadcaster Prasar Bharti at the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). .

Interestingly, Prime Minister Modi’s comments on Priyanka Gandhi and Congress leader Ahmed Patel during the interview upset the Congress party so much that these remarks were omitted at the post-production stage. As such, the edited 30-minute interview aired without his commentary on the duo.

Following a public reaction, Jawhar Sircar, then CEO of Prasar Bharti, had recognized that pieces of the interview have been deleted. He criticized the then I&B minister, Manish Tewari, for not granting operational autonomy to the public broadcaster. He had pointed out how failure to give in to government demands resulted in transfers and punitive actions.

Jawhar Sircar criticized by Prasar Bharati employees for denigrate the integrity of broadcasters

In what appears, Jawhar Sircar, during his days at Prasar Bharati, was also not the favorite of his team members. In 2020, Prasar Bharati employees condemned the tweet by former CEO Jawhar Sircars in which he questioned the integrity of the national broadcaster. A press release from Prasar Bharatis employees then said it was unfortunate that former CEO Jawhar Sircar, instead of standing by the organization he once served, insulted the organization by denigrating it. on his current stance against the BBC’s deliberately falsified reporting of the Delhi riots. .