Pakistani Federal Minister demands audio transcript of Nawaz meeting with Afghan official





ANI | Updated: July 24, 2021 10:22 PM IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): Pakistani Federal Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday demanded the audio transcript of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s meeting with Afghan national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib. Security adviser Hamdullah Mohib must be made public, “Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry told a press conference in Islamabad, The News International reported. The minister, as well as the prime minister’s adviser on the interior and accountability, Shahzad Akbar, said during Nawaz’s meeting with Mohib. “undermined the security doctrine of Islamabad” as the man had previously issued anti remarks. -Pakistani. In a public speech two months ago in eastern Nangarhar province, near the Pakistani border, Mohib not only repeated his allegations that Islamabad “did not want to work with a Pashtun leader in Afghanistan But called Pakistan a “mess.” Elderly leaders in Islamabad, who denounced them, saying they “degraded all standards of interstate communication.”

Fawad, in today’s briefing, said he was “surprised” that Nawaz had met with the Afghan delegation and contested that Mohib and Afghan Vice President Amrullah Saleh did not have much of an interest in their relationship. country. Senior Afghan officials met with the former Pakistani prime minister on Friday. Minister Nawaz Sharif in London and discussed regional security and stability. “Dr Hamdullah Mohib, National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic, and Minister of State for Peace Sayed Sadat Naderi called former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to London to discuss matters of mutual concern,” The Afghanistan National Security Council (NSCA) said in a statement. This meeting angered various ministers of the Pruling akistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party led by Imran Khan. Several ministers claimed that the PML-N supremo was a “close friend” of all the enemies of the country. Meanwhile, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz defended the meeting and said, “Pakistan’s peaceful existence with its neighbors is the very foundation of Nawaz Sharif’s relationship. ideology he has worked tirelessly for, “Maryam wrote on Twitter in response to government criticism of her father for meeting with senior Afghan officials in London. (ANI)

