Donald Trumps PAC Makes Last Minute Publicity Buy for Susan Wright in District 6 Convention Race





Susan Wrights’ campaign consultants believe she is way ahead of State Representative Jake Ellzey in the North Texas District 6 second round for Congress.

But ahead of Tuesday’s election, Donald Trumps Make America Great Again Action PAC ditched a last-minute $ 100,000 ad buy to help secure Wright’s victory, records show.

The ad buy follows Trumps’ reformulation this week of his endorsement of Wright, who is running to replace her late husband, Ron Wright, who died in February after battling COVID-19 and cancer.

IMAGE LEFT: Susan Wright, Republican candidate in the Texas 6th District race, answers questions during a forum hosted by the Arlington Republican Club at the Studio Movie Grill in Arlington on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 (Juan Figueroa / The Dallas Morning News) RIGHT IMAGE: Undated photo of Jake Ellzey, candidate for Congressional District 6 in North Texas. (Dallas Morning News Archives) (Steve Hamm / Special Contributor / Dallas Morning News Archives)

Is Trump concerned that Wright is vulnerable, despite his campaign assistants publishing an internal poll that shows her up 12 percentage points from Ellzey?

Ellzey raised more campaign money than his rival. From the period between April 12 and July 7, which captures the final weeks of the primary and most of the second round, Wright raised $ 454,286, bringing his total for the entire election cycle to $ 740,617. During the same period, Ellzey raised $ 1.2 million, bringing his campaign total to $ 1.7 million.

But candidate fundraising totals don’t tell the whole story. The anti-tax group called Club for Growth has spent hundreds of thousands of dollars promoting Wright and slashing Ellzey in direct mail and campaign ads.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Dallas. (Elias Valverde II / The Dallas Morning News) (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

The jokers in the contests are the voters. It’s rare to have a run-off in the middle of summer, and both candidates need a lot of voter turnout efforts to get their supporters to the polls.

When asked about the Make America Great Again Action PAC purchase, Wrights campaign chief consultant Matthew Langston surmised the ads were designed to get voters to the polls.

It’s just GOTV (take out the vote) to make up for a low voter turnout, Langston said. It’s about getting Trump voters to the polls.

Trump is expected to host some sort of virtual event, perhaps Monday, designed to get voters to the polls. Before the primary elections in May, he organized a Tele-town hall sponsored by the Club for Growth.

Congressional District 6 candidate Jake Ellzey chats with supporters during a fundraising night at Legal Draft in Arlington, Texas, July 14, 2021. (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor) (Robert W. Hart / Special Contributor)

Craig Murphy, Ellzeys chief consultant, said the ad buying simply confirms Trump is backing Wright, which voters already know. He says he’s happy with the response Ellzey got at the early polls.

Trump endorsed Wright at the 11th hour just days before the May primary with 23 candidates. The former president remains extremely popular with the grassroots GOP, and her support for Wright would have propelled her to the top spot in the contest, beating Ellzey by 4,200 votes.

