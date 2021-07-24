Turkey responds to UNESCO concerns over Hagia Sophia | News | DW





Turkey’s foreign ministry on Saturday dismissed UNESCO’s criticism of Ankara’s reopening of Hagia Sophia, once a Christian temple, as a Muslim place of worship a year ago. The UN cultural agency on Friday expressed “grave concern” over the fate of Istanbul’s most famous temple. But Turkey dismissed the comments as “biased and political” and said Ankara was “astonished” by the move. What did Turkey say? Turkey’s foreign ministry said the changes to Hagia Sophia had “no negative impact” on UNESCO standards. “Turkey dissociates itself from the relevant articles of the decision on historic areas of Istanbul on the basis of biased and unfair wording prepared with political intentions,” said its foreign ministry. The Turkish government said it was “fully aware of its rights, prerogatives and responsibilities vis-à-vis its properties inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List”. In an apparent signal to the public, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan tweeted a video of Hagia Sophia on Saturday, calling it “a symbol of the rebirth of the sun of our civilization.” He expressed his hope that the sounds of Muslim prayers and worship will “echo the domes of this mighty shrine until the end of the world.” What did UNESCO want? The UNESCO World Heritage Committee meeting in China for its annual session has asked Turkey to provide “an updated report on the state of conservation” of Hagia Sophia. The building was constructed in 537 and was the largest cathedral in the Byzantine capital of Constantinople. The Ottoman Empire seized what is known today as Istanbul in 1453 and transformed Hagia Sophia into a mosque. The secular Turkish Republic erected it as a museum in 1935, but President Recep Tayyip Erdogan reopened it as a mosque in July 2020. The conversion of Hagia Sophia and a former Orthodox church called the Holy Savior in Chora into mosques comes as Erdogan tries to rally nationalist supporters amid an economic crisis created by the pandemic. The UNESCO committee said it “deeply regrets the lack of dialogue and information” on the changes and called on Turkey to engage in better international communication on its projects for these sites. jc / dj (AFP)

